Show mom (or dad) you care with discounted Galaxy Watch 5

Even though smartwatches are trendy among the young gym-going demographic, I think people who could benefit from them the most are aging relatives and if you want to get one for your parents or grandparents, Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale.





We see stories of smartwatches saving people's lives every now and then and although a smartwatch won't magically make you healthier and is not a substitute for proper health consultations, a capable one like the Galaxy Watch 5 could be used as a starting point to determine if something is off.





The Galaxy Watch 5 has a circular design, so unlike the Apple Watch, it doesn't feel like a mini smartphone strapped to your wrist. The watch has a 1.2 inches screen and feels comfortable on the wrist. It's powered by the zippy Exynos W920 chip processor which ensures solid performance.





Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth 1.2 inches display | Sapphire crystal glass | Samsung Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Contactless payment | GPS | 5ATM water resistance | Sleep Tracking | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor | Electrical Heart sensor (ECG) | Optical Heart Rate sensor | Temperature sensor $50 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 1.2 inches display | Sapphire crystal glass | Samsung Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | Contactless payment | GPS | 5ATM water resistance | Sleep Tracking | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor | Electrical Heart sensor (ECG) | Optical Heart Rate sensor | Temperature sensor $70 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





The Watch 5 isn't as tied to the Samsung ecosystem as the company's past watches and you have the option of using Google Assistant instead of Bixby and you can also download useful third-party apps from Wear OS Play Store.





The Galaxy Watch 5 is choke full of health features and can help the wearer measure changes in skin temperature, take ECG to see how the heart is functioning, track heart rate, calculate blood oxygen levels, and monitor blood pressure. It can also carry out an analysis of sleep activity.





The Watch 5 can also help you optimize your workout routine and be more mindful of your daily health goals.





So, whether you want to gift the Watch 5 to someone whose health you'd like to keep an eye on or need a competent smartwatch for yourself, the Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best options , and it's currently on sale for its biggest discount.





The 40mm LTE model that costs $329.99 has been marked down to $259.99, and the LTE model has dropped from $279.99 to $229.99. Stock is running out fast so order one right away.