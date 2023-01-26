The 11-inch Lenovo Tab P11 Plus mid-ranger offers unbeatable bang for your 220 bucks right now





The Tab P11 Plus, for instance, is pretty much impossible to beat in terms of the value it provides at the time of this writing for just $220.49. Normally priced at $309.99 in a 128GB storage variant also packing a decent 6 gigs of RAM, the 11-inch mid-ranger sports a sharp TDDI IPS screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels (aka 2K) and an almost surprisingly premium all-metal design.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Slate Grey Color $90 off (29%) $220 49 $309 99





Despite measuring a slender 7.5mm in thickness and tipping the scales at 490 grams, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with a fairly sizable 7,700mAh battery under the hood as well promising up to 15 hours of content playing endurance between charges.





Said content should both look good on the aforementioned 2K display and sound awesome with the help of four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, while the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor sounds just powerful enough to handle all your day-to-day mobile entertainment, web browsing, and even (light) gaming needs.









We could even argue that you're looking at a better device here than the best mid-end Galaxy Tab A-series slates... with the worthy exception of software support. That's really not great when it comes to Android-powered Lenovo tablets, and it's unfortunately something that you'll just have to learn to live with if you want to score this unprecedented Tab P11 Plus deal.