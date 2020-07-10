You won't believe this photo was taken on one of the cheapest phones of 2020





Okay, this photo did not technically win any prize (yet), but it sure is impressive to say the least.





A work of photographer Mihail Minkov, it took more than just whipping your phone out of your pocket and pressing the shutter button. There are two things remarkable about it: first is the device this photo was captured one: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. Priced at just $250, this is one of the cheapest phones money can buy. But secondly, here is the tricky part.













If you like this photo, don't forget to pay the author a visit on his Instagram page above and drop a like

You don't need a $1,000 phone to win a Pulitzer photography award.For us, this image is as impressive as it is motivational: go out and shoot! The weather is beautiful and you can capture such epic nights on even the cheapest phone.