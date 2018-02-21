Best small and compact phones to buy





But what should we consider to pass as a "compact" phone? In 2020 it's even harder to come up with a list of truly compact phones which is why some of our picks are really stretching the definition.























Buy Google Pixel 4 XL at Amazon The Pixel 4 is probably the best compact Android phone you can get right now. Besides the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855, this time Goolge added a few extra hardware features to the Pixel line: 3D face unlock, a smooth 90Hz display and a radar! The last one is the least practical, but still, it's there if you want it. Google is always making sure its devices get a special treatment when it comes to software, making it the preferred choice by Android enthusiasts. You can expect many improvements over the lifetime of your device, which will keep receiving the latest and greatest Android has to offer in the next 3-4 years. Another new features of the Pixel 4 is the second rear camera. This time Google has added a 2X telephoto camera and in combination with its hybrid zoom tech the results are some amazing zooming capabilities. If you don’t mind the slightly thicker bezels and the price, this device will serve you well.





Samsung Galaxy S20



The new Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch display, but can be easily regarded as a compact phone in this climate. The Galaxy S20 has dimensions of 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm) and weighs 5.78 oz (163 gr), which make it rather easy to handle. Despite being compact, the Galaxy S20 doesn't come with humble specs. Under the hood is Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 chipset with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery. On the back is situated triple-camera setup: 12MP main sensor, one telephoto, and one ultra-wide camera. The price of the Galaxy S20 is $999.









Samsung Galaxy S10e









Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e on Samsung.com This year Samsung was gracious enough to release a smartphone specially made for those that want something compact. The Galaxy S10e has the pedigree of its larger siblings with few compromises. You're missing out on the telephoto camera and the in-display fingerprint sensor but that's hardly a deal-breaker. Another big change is the flat display which many prefer over the curved-edge ones the S series has been known for years now. The S10e is the only truly compact flagship phone on the Android side of the market so if size is the main factor for you, the choice is pretty clear.









Sony Xperia 10 II









When it comes to compact phones, Sony has often proved that it knows how to deliver. That's the case with the fairly-new Sony Xperia 10 II. The Sony Xperia 10 II is a mid-range smartphone that offers a 6'' OLED display, water and dust resistance, fingerprint scanner and a triple camera on the back. Under the hood, it's powered by Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 3600mAh battery keeps the lights on. The Xperia 10 II will be available in selected markets starting Spring 2020.

When it comes to compact phones, Sony has often proved that it knows how to deliver. That's the case with the fairly-new Sony Xperia 10 II. The Sony Xperia 10 II is a mid-range smartphone that offers a 6'' OLED display, water and dust resistance, fingerprint scanner and a triple camera on the back. Under the hood, it's powered by Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 3600mAh battery keeps the lights on. The Xperia 10 II will be available in selected markets starting Spring 2020.





Once domineering the market, the phones that we now consider "compact" are slowly but steadily getting replaced by bigger handsets that don't fit the bill of just anyone that easily. Apart from the occasional smaller-sized phone announced once in a blue moon, the majority of devices being released nowadays are larger than life and definitely don't cater to folks with smaller hands or just those who prefer more pocketable devices.