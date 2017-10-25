You'll love these

A frequent critique towards Samsung is that it has diluted the brand with too many redundant offerings in all tiers of the market - from entry level devices, to the flagship S series. The company took notice, and trimmed its portfolio, leaving three recognizable lines as its main staples - the A, and S-series, with the Note line as a side show. But, even then, there are quite a bit of phones to pick from. So, what is the best Samsung phone? More importantly, which Samsung phone is best for you? Walk down the twisted path with us and let's find you an answer!

Best Samsung flagships





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra





No need to panic, but Samsung's best phone is also the largest. Thankfully, it also has the largest battery in the Note line, the S Pen sensitivity is out of this world, and a giant 108MP camera plus a periscope zoom kit adorn the rear.





















Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra













The biggest, the meanest, the best Samsung Galaxy S line phone right now — the S20 Ultra! Yeah, Samsung wasn't modest about the naming, too. The phone is a true monster, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and a minimum of 12 GB on the inside. But wait, there's more — it comes with 128 GB or 512 GB of storage and both variants can be expanded with a microSD card slot of an extra 512 GB.



Of course, this is the main contender for the title of Samsung's best camera phone. With a huge, 108 MP sensor and a mind-boggling 100x zoom, definitely has one of the most advanced cameras on a handset right now. To top it off, the S20 series is the first time Samsung implemented 120 Hz refresh rate screens.





So, the Galaxy S20 Ultra pulls no punches. This goes for its pricing, too, as the phone starts at $1,399.99. So, yeah, it may be the "best Samsung phone", but you may be looking for something that's not going to break one too many piggybanks. So, let's move further down the list.





Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+













OK, OK, how about the second best Samsung smartphones? This option is rolled into one since these are very, very similar — from camera modules to hardware and performance and even size and fit.





The S20 and S20+ have a different camera setup than the S20 Ultra, and we were kind of concerned that they wouldn't even touch the "best Samsung camera phone". But, in fact, they perform pretty close . The main difference is that you can't 100x zoom with the S20 and S20+ but the price discount is definitely worth that... sacrifice. And yes, you still get the smooth 120 Hz screen!





So, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are pretty close to being the best Samsung phones without costing an arm and a leg too many. In fact, the S20 is your only choice if you prefer a phone that doesn't poke out of your pocket too much.





Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | Note 10+ | Note 10+ 5G











