Tablets Picks Games

The best gaming tablet you can get - updated September 2021

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
The best gaming tablet you can get - updated September 2021
Mobile gaming is the future, and if you don’t believe me, here are some numbers. In 2020, mobile games accounted for 57 percent of video gaming revenue worldwide and reached a record 10.73 billion U.S. dollars in the States.

Well, gaming on a smartphone is vastly different from gaming on a console or PC, but that’s where tablets come into play. They offer bigger screens, more power, better controls, and most smartphone games will work just fine on a tablet.

What are the best gaming tablets, though? How’s the gaming experience on an iPad versus an iPad Pro? What about Microsoft’s Surface line of tablets - they run Windows, so the gaming is more closely related to PC gaming. Today, we’re going to delve deeper into mobile gaming and find the best gaming tablet you can get in 2021. Here we go.

The best gaming tablets at a glance:


Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
9.2

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

The Good

  • Beautiful and large OLED-rivaling mini-LED display
  • Unparalleled performance
  • Best speakers on a tablet
  • Surprisingly thin and light for its size

The Bad

  • iPadOS 14 doesn't take advantage of those specs
  • Expensive accessories
Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $1099 at Apple Deal $1099 at B&HPhoto
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $999 at Apple

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is the epitome of mobile gaming. The large, mini-LED display, coupled with the powerful M1 chipset inside, equals a buttery smooth, and eye-pleasing gaming experience.

Yes, the iPadOS is far from perfect for gaming and there are limited third-party peripherals to boost your gaming experience but at the end of the day, the “it just works” Apple philosophy really takes things to new heights.

Unlike the Surface line of tablets, with the iPad Pro, you’re getting a true mobile gaming experience, for better or for worse. We know we said the third-party peripherals are limited but the most popular ones are supported, so you can get a Razer Kishi controller or a Playstation DualSense and game on.

With the M1 processor and 16GB of RAM, the iPad Pro can rival dedicated desktop gaming PCs, if developers decide to play ball and create such games, that is. But you know, the iPad Pro is such a well-rounded device, and you can do so much more than play games on it that it deserves a lot of credit.

The only downside is the price, obviously. The top model pushes the $1000 mark and you can get a laptop for that kind of money.

Read More:Apple iPad 12.9 (2021) review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Display

12.3 inches
1824 x 2736 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Intel Core i3
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

OS

Windows 10

View full specs
Buy at Amazon $315 at Newegg $650 at Microsoft
$700 at BestBuy $744 at OfficeDepotandOfficeMax $799 at B&HPhoto

Here’s our exception. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a strange device for gaming. It runs Windows 10 and packs some serious hardware punch. You can configure a system with an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Granted, it’ll cost you north of $2,000 but still, you can do that.

And what you’re getting is an ultra-light and portable laptop, really. You can get a hardware keyboard and mouse and game on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 like it’s a PC system. This is kinda strange and not mobile gaming per se, especially in our case. But still, we’re letting this one slide.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an amazing machine, a thing of beauty. It features a metal chassis, great screen, and can run your Word and Excel applications, along with practically every Windows app there is.

The downside is that you won’t be able to play mobile games. Yeah, the irony. There are ways to play Android games on the Surface but they’re complicated and on the border of being legal. Anyhow, it’s the odd one on our list, and if you don’t like mobile gaming as it is right now, you can get a Surface and PC game while being mobile. Or something like that…

Pros

  • Great performance
  • Windows experience
  • Customizable
  • USB-C, WiFi 6
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not "pure" mobile gaming


Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

The Good

  • Gorgeous AMOLED display
  • Super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • Excellent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Improved S Pen
  • Lots of productivity enhancements

The Bad

  • It's pretty large
  • Only 6GB RAM in the base version
Deal $850 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1050 at Verizon
$1080 at TigerDirect

Moving on to Android mobile gaming. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the best Android tablet for mobile gaming you can get right now. It has it all: super-sleek and stunning design, 5G connectivity, a gorgeous and super-smooth 120Hz display, top-of-the-line processor, a functional S Pen with lower latency, and also a great price.

It doesn’t get much better than that, on the Android front. Let’s talk about the display - it’s a gorgeous Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. You won’t get a better visual gaming experience anywhere else, including dedicated PC gaming rigs. Unless you cough up thousands of dollars for an OLED monitor.

There’s one downside to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus - it comes with either 6 or 8GB of RAM, and in a world where smartphones now sport 16GB of RAM, it can be problematic. Granted, most mobile games are optimized to work on every possible mobile device out there (in-app purchases, thanks for that), but the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is not as future-proof as we would have liked it to be.

But then again, the 5G connectivity is a future-oriented feature (what a tongue-twister), and you probably won’t need another tablet in the next 3-4 years.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Display

10.4 inches
2000 x 1200 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

7040 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs
Deal $230 at BestBuy Buy for $280 $160 at Amazon
$306 at TigerDirect $310 at Newegg $316 at eBay

Now, if you don’t have $1000 to spend on a gaming tablet, there are more budget-oriented options out there. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is your budget Android tablet that will give you amazing value.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB expandable storage. Also, it comes with a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and a great price tag.

It’s true that the Galaxy Tab A7 doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of its bigger and more expensive sibling but it will get the job done. If you want to try out mobile gaming on a tablet but you’re not sure about spending a lot of money, the Galaxy Tab A7 is a great choice.

Pros

  • The price
  • Good performance
  • Big screen
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers

Cons

  • Display a bit dim
  • Base storage is on the lower side

Apple iPad 10.2 (2020)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch
8.0

Apple iPad 10.2-inch

The Good

  • The full iPad experience at a low price
  • Adds Smart Keyboard support
  • Sidecar feature makes it second screen / remote control / drawing tablet for your Mac
  • iPadOS adds support for external file storage (USB flash)

The Bad

  • Feels on the cheap side, the screen is not great
  • 32 GB of base storage stings
  • “Stereo” speakers mounted on one side

The same applies to the Apple iPad 10.2 (2020). Apple’s last-generation iPad is a great budget choice for iOS fans. You get all the signature Apple features in this tablet. The design is sleek and stylish, the tablet itself is lightweight and comfortable, and it’s pretty powerful, despite being a generation behind.

The price is the biggest pro here, as the last-gen iPad can be found at around $300. Yes, the tablet rocks Apple’s A12 Bionic, which is pretty old now, but thanks to the specific Apple architecture and app optimization, it’s still a very powerful tablet.

The other big drawback is internal storage. The base model comes with 32GB of non-expandable storage and it’s on the limit, especially in 2021. You can still make it work, but it’s far from optimal.

On the other hand, you get Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Smart Keyboard support, along with a full day of battery life. And for the price, you can’t get anything better.

Conclusion


This concludes our best gaming tablets list, at least for now. It’s far from set in stone, and we expect many new entries to make their way to the list. Sadly, dedicated gaming tablets like the Acer Predator 8 or the great NVIDIA Shield K1 are too old now, and they don’t have any true successors. Nevertheless, watch this space as we’ll keep the list up to date, and who knows, maybe we’ll see another spur of dedicated gaming tablets sooner rather than later.

