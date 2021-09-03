The best gaming tablet you can get - updated September 2021

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Display 12.3 inches

1824 x 2736 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Intel Core i3

4GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC OS Windows 10

Here’s our exception. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a strange device for gaming. It runs Windows 10 and packs some serious hardware punch. You can configure a system with an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Granted, it’ll cost you north of $2,000 but still, you can do that.And what you’re getting is an ultra-light and portable laptop, really. You can get a hardware keyboard and mouse and game on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 like it’s a PC system. This is kinda strange and not mobile gaming per se, especially in our case. But still, we’re letting this one slide.The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an amazing machine, a thing of beauty. It features a metal chassis, great screen, and can run your Word and Excel applications, along with practically every Windows app there is.The downside is that you won’t be able to play mobile games. Yeah, the irony. There are ways to play Android games on the Surface but they’re complicated and on the border of being legal. Anyhow, it’s the odd one on our list, and if you don’t like mobile gaming as it is right now, you can get a Surface and PC game while being mobile. Or something like that…