Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink

The problem might lie with the cleaning solution.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
A man holding an orange iPhone.
As you know, Apple's latest controversy (after Antennagate, Bendgate, Batterygate and Scratchgate) is Colorgate, where the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro is inexplicably mutating to pink.

The "new" hue


It looks like this – I'd dare to say the new color is funky as it gets – but I'd be pissed off if that was my iPhone 17 Pro that was suddenly changing hues:



Images source – Reddit

As seen from the images, units of the Cosmic Orange model are inexplicably mutating to a reddish gold (or deep pink) hue. Industry experts warn that these cosmetic defects, especially the orange-to-pink color mutation, severely impact the phone's cosmetic grading and could significantly devalue the iPhone 17 Pro when users try to trade it in later.

Could it be that users are cleaning it the wrong way?



There are too few "mutated" iPhone 17 Pro handsets at the moment, but some reports indicate that this could occur if the device is cleaned with the wrong solution.

The distinct, vivid colors of the iPhone 17 Pro (like Cosmic Orange) are a result of its anodized aluminum construction, a process fundamentally different from the smooth, non-porous finish of the previous titanium models.

Anodizing aluminum creates a porous surface that absorbs the color dye before being sealed. This porous nature, while allowing for richer color options, is also likely the source of the recent Colorgate discoloration issue, where the orange finish mutates to pink.

The evidence points strongly to hydrogen peroxide as the culprit. An expert from 2013 on anodized aluminum noted that this chemical causes significant fading in colored finishes, especially in items like medical devices that undergo sterilization.

While we don't know Apple's exact dye formula, the company's official cleaning guidelines are a critical clue: they explicitly warn users not to use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide, despite permitting isopropyl and ethyl alcohol wipes.

Image by Apple - Here&#039;s how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Image by Apple


This advice strongly suggests that color preservation is a key concern. Though not all affected users admit to using peroxide-based cleaners (some blame sun exposure), the most probable explanation for the color shift is accidental contact with the wrong cleaning or cosmetic solvents, causing the dye in the phone's porous frame to break down.

Recommended Stories

Are you worried about the color change on the iPhone 17 Pro?

Vote View Result


Here&#039;s how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
T-Mobile users must avoid this practice which became a headache for one family
T-Mobile users must avoid this practice which became a headache for one family
Galaxy S26, iPhone 18 to arrive months later than expected: is this the new normal?
Galaxy S26, iPhone 18 to arrive months later than expected: is this the new normal?
Galaxy Tab S10+ is still going strong at its October Prime Day discount
Galaxy Tab S10+ is still going strong at its October Prime Day discount
With a 50-hour battery and Spatial Audio, the Beats Solo 4 are selling fast on Amazon
With a 50-hour battery and Spatial Audio, the Beats Solo 4 are selling fast on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless