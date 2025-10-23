Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink

Images source – Reddit

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17

Recommended Stories

Are you worried about the color change on the iPhone 17 Pro? Yes, this is frustrating. Only if the store refuses to take it back and exchange it. No, the new hue is great! Yes, this is frustrating. 85.71% Only if the store refuses to take it back and exchange it. 14.29% No, the new hue is great! 0%







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

This advice strongly suggests that color preservation is a key concern. Though not all affected users admit to using peroxide-based cleaners (some blame sun exposure), the most probable explanation for the color shift is accidental contact with the wrong cleaning or cosmetic solvents, causing the dye in the phone's porous frame to break down.