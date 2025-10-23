Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
The problem might lie with the cleaning solution.
As you know, Apple's latest controversy (after Antennagate, Bendgate, Batterygate and Scratchgate) is Colorgate, where the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro is inexplicably mutating to pink.
It looks like this – I'd dare to say the new color is funky as it gets – but I'd be pissed off if that was my iPhone 17 Pro that was suddenly changing hues:
As seen from the images, units of the Cosmic Orange model are inexplicably mutating to a reddish gold (or deep pink) hue. Industry experts warn that these cosmetic defects, especially the orange-to-pink color mutation, severely impact the phone's cosmetic grading and could significantly devalue the iPhone 17 Pro when users try to trade it in later.
There are too few "mutated" iPhone 17 Pro handsets at the moment, but some reports indicate that this could occur if the device is cleaned with the wrong solution.
The distinct, vivid colors of the iPhone 17 Pro (like Cosmic Orange) are a result of its anodized aluminum construction, a process fundamentally different from the smooth, non-porous finish of the previous titanium models.
The evidence points strongly to hydrogen peroxide as the culprit. An expert from 2013 on anodized aluminum noted that this chemical causes significant fading in colored finishes, especially in items like medical devices that undergo sterilization.
This advice strongly suggests that color preservation is a key concern. Though not all affected users admit to using peroxide-based cleaners (some blame sun exposure), the most probable explanation for the color shift is accidental contact with the wrong cleaning or cosmetic solvents, causing the dye in the phone's porous frame to break down.
The "new" hue
Could it be that users are cleaning it the wrong way?
Anodizing aluminum creates a porous surface that absorbs the color dye before being sealed. This porous nature, while allowing for richer color options, is also likely the source of the recent Colorgate discoloration issue, where the orange finish mutates to pink.
While we don't know Apple's exact dye formula, the company's official cleaning guidelines are a critical clue: they explicitly warn users not to use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide, despite permitting isopropyl and ethyl alcohol wipes.
