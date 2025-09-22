Apple Vs Samsung

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
Original poster
• 3d agoedited

I want you people to go a google search and see your results. apple iphone defects and then samsung galaxy defects and see if you find one area where its shows you any apple defects under the gemini area then look at the samsung result.


In no area you see a hardware issue on the iphone but look at the SAMSUNG nothing but issues.

Android users keep hiding s**t.

