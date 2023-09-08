Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 4 Classic, and more
With Apple's big iPhone 15 launch shindig just a few days away at the time of this writing, Google's highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro announcement not that far on the horizon either, all your back-to-school shopping probably done by now, and major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days still fairly distant affairs, this might feel like the kind of transitional period for the tech industry when it's best to hold off on any new purchases.
But a true bargain hunter knows no rest, constantly scouring the web and the brick and mortar stores for the greatest opportunities to save big on the most popular products across categories as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones all year round.
If that sounds too tiring for you, why don't you allow us to do all the heavy lifting and you can just go ahead and brag to your friends and family about finding the top tech deals and steals available right now? You can thank us later.
These are your three best mobile bargains of the week
We know, we know, it seems a little... ridiculous to call a $1,000+ phone a bargain, but while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 still falls way outside the traditional affordable scope of the mobile industry, it's hard to believe you'll be able to score a higher discount than $300 with absolutely no strings attached on this phenomenally well-reviewed device anytime soon.
For all intents and purposes, you're looking at the best foldable phone available in 2023 (at least in the US), and we wouldn't be at all surprised if this incredible (and incredibly early) unlocked markdown is merely matched rather than surpassed come Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The same goes for Amazon's unprecedented and seemingly unbeatable $200 price cut on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which may well be the second best foldable money can buy right now. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, that's obviously a much older Samsung gadget... also up for grabs at a very-hard-to-beat price after a massive $200 discount in a large variant with no standalone cellular connectivity. Believe it or not, this 2021-released model could be thebest smartwatch for cash-strapped Android users in 2023 thanks to a decidedly premium design, impressive set of sensors, and stellar software support.
Other excellent smartphone offers to feast on!
You can call us Samsung fanboys or shills or however you want, but there was simply no way for us to ignore any of these Galaxy handsets and focus more on other brands for the sake of fake "objectivity." The discounted Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are very clearly your perfect alternatives to the S23 and S23 Ultra if you can't afford the two (moderately) upgraded high-enders from this year, while the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is... also a great value option for Android power users.
Motorola's newest "conventional" flagship comes with (pretty much) the same state-of-the-art processor as the Galaxy S23 series, as well as a lot of internal storage and some of the best wireless earbuds out there curiously included in its extremely reasonable reduced price.
The Razr Plus, meanwhile, is quite clearly your best Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative right now (although we're not sure why you'd need an alternative in the first place), and last but not necessarily least, the dirt-cheap TCL 40 XL is cheaper than ever before and... not as bad as you think. In fact, it might be one of the best budget phones nobody's talking about.
Deeply discounted tablet goodies for all
Whether you're looking for the "full" large-screen Android experience, a business-friendly Windows replacement for your good old fashioned laptop, a super-affordable alternative to said Microsoft-made powerhouse, or an even cheaper Android-based slate built around the Amazon "ecosystem" rather than Google apps and services, Best Buy and Amazon have you very well-covered at the time of this writing.
Both the discounted Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S9 come with a very nice deal sweetener bundled in, mind you, giving Apple's best and most popular iPads out there some extremely stiff competition, while the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 includes both a keyboard and pen at a phenomenally low price. Of course, Amazon's solo Fire Max 11 giant is even more affordable, beating all previous members of the Fire family in the raw power department. Tough choice, eh?
So many amazing smartwatches at such awesome prices!
Speaking of tough choices, how on earth does one decide if the OG Apple Watch SE (with 4G LTE support), Garmin Venu 2S battery life champion, or stylish Pixel Watch is right for them?
Well, your final buying decision will probably be a matter of platform preference (at least in part), as well as a matter of budget, with the super-robust Garmin Epix (Gen 2) still standing head and shoulders above all the other discounted smartwatches in terms of its price to target a very specific audience with a very specific set of requirements.
And these are your top headphones deals and steals of the week
Even if we tried, we probably couldn't have found two products more different than the ultra-affordable Soundcore Q20+ and premium Sony WH-1000XM4 to list in this category of our latest weekly deals roundup.
Incredibly enough, both of these bargains (and yes, they are true bargains) offer active noise cancellation, and the same goes for the much smaller and lower-profile Jabra Elite 4 that are currently squeezed between the two over-ear powerhouses in terms of their affordability. That's another hard choice to make... at least for folks who don't really know what they like as far as the design of their headphones is concerned.
