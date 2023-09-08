Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 4 Classic, and more





But a true bargain hunter knows no rest, constantly scouring the web and the brick and mortar stores for the greatest opportunities to save big on the most popular products across categories as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones all year round.





If that sounds too tiring for you, why don't you allow us to do all the heavy lifting and you can just go ahead and brag to your friends and family about finding the top tech deals and steals available right now? You can thank us later.

These are your three best mobile bargains of the week

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $201 off (53%) $179 $379 99 Buy at Walmart





way outside the traditional affordable scope of the mobile industry, it's hard to believe you'll be able to score a higher discount than $300 with absolutely no strings attached on this phenomenally well-reviewed device anytime soon. We know, we know, it seems a little... ridiculous to call a $1,000+ phone a bargain, but while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 still fallsoutside the traditional affordable scope of the mobile industry, it's hard to believe you'll be able to score a higher discount than $300 with absolutely no strings attached on this phenomenally well-reviewed device anytime soon.









the for cash-strapped Android users in 2023 thanks to a decidedly premium design, impressive set of sensors, and stellar software support. The same goes for Amazon's unprecedented and seemingly unbeatable $200 price cut on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , which may well be the second best foldable money can buy right now. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , that's obviously a much older Samsung gadget... also up for grabs at a very-hard-to-beat price after a massive $200 discount in a large variant with no standalone cellular connectivity. Believe it or not, this 2021-released model could be best smartwatch for cash-strapped Android users in 2023 thanks to a decidedly premium design, impressive set of sensors, and stellar software support.

Other excellent smartphone offers to feast on!

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch External AMOLED Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, Dual 12 + 13MP Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $450 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $80 off (10%) Gift $719 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Green and Black Color Options $225 off (26%) Buy at Amazon TCL 40 XL Unlocked, 4G LTE, 2023 Release, Android 13, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.75-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Dark Gray Color $61 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





You can call us Samsung fanboys or shills or however you want, but there was simply no way for us to ignore any of these Galaxy handsets and focus more on other brands for the sake of fake "objectivity." The discounted You can call us Samsung fanboys or shills or however you want, but there was simply no way for us to ignore any of these Galaxy handsets and focus more on other brands for the sake of fake "objectivity." The discounted Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra are very clearly your perfect alternatives to the S23 and S23 Ultra if you can't afford the two (moderately) upgraded high-enders from this year, while the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is... also a great value option for Android power users.





a lot of internal storage and some of the Motorola's newest "conventional" flagship comes with (pretty much) the same state-of-the-art processor as the Galaxy S23 series, as well asof internal storage and some of the best wireless earbuds out there curiously included in its extremely reasonable reduced price.





Deeply discounted tablet goodies for all

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Included $100 off (9%) Gift $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included, Free $100 Gift Card Included $120 off (13%) Gift Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $93 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads $40 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you're looking for the "full" large-screen Android experience, a business-friendly Windows replacement for your good old fashioned laptop, a super-affordable alternative to said Microsoft-made powerhouse, or an even cheaper Android-based slate built around the Amazon "ecosystem" rather than Google apps and services, Best Buy and Amazon have you very well-covered at the time of this writing.





Both the discounted Surface Pro 9 and Both the discounted Surface Pro 9 and Galaxy Tab S9 come with a very nice deal sweetener bundled in, mind you, giving Apple's best and most popular iPads out there some extremely stiff competition, while the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 includes both a keyboard and pen at a phenomenally low price. Of course, Amazon's solo Fire Max 11 giant is even more affordable, beating all previous members of the Fire family in the raw power department. Tough choice, eh?

So many amazing smartwatches at such awesome prices!

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (61%) $129 $329 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Graphite Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Standard Edition, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Slate Steel Color $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $78 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Speaking of tough choices, how on earth does one decide if the OG Apple Watch SE (with 4G LTE support), Garmin Venu 2S battery life champion, or stylish Pixel Watch is right for them?





Well, your final buying decision will probably be a matter of platform preference (at least in part), as well as a matter of budget, with the super-robust Garmin Epix (Gen 2) still standing head and shoulders above all the other discounted smartwatches in terms of its price to target a very specific audience with a very specific set of requirements.

And these are your top headphones deals and steals of the week

Soundcore by Anker Life Q20+ Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Transparency Mode, 40mm Dynamic Driver for Hi-Res Audio, Customized EQ, Memory Foam Ear Cups, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5 Connectivity, Fast Charging, Black and Blue Color Options $20 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, Bluetooth Multipoint Connectivity, Fast Pair, Mono Mode, 6mm Speakers, IP55 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Four Microphone Technology for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 5.5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Dark Grey and Navy Color Options $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Premium Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, 40mm Drivers for Premium Audio, Wearing Detection, Multi-Device Pairing, Five Built-in Microphones with Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Support, Midnight Blue Color $72 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Even if we tried, we probably couldn't have found two products more different than the ultra-affordable Soundcore Q20+ and premium Sony WH-1000XM4 to list in this category of our latest weekly deals roundup.



