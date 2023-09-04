Epic new deal makes the Garmin Epix Gen 2 a better choice than the Apple Watch Ultra





Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Standard Edition, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Slate Steel Color $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black and White Color Options $200 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Well, you can now relive that moment with Amazon's killer new deals on not one and not two but three different Garmin Epix Gen 2 models sans restrictions or any special requirements. The "standard" edition can be yours for a cool 200 bucks under a list price of $799.99... that was actually permanently reduced from $899.99 a while back.





So, yeah, probably the best rugged smartwatch out there is once again $300 cheaper than it was at launch, and this time around, you don't have to be a Prime member to claim that monumental discount. The same goes for the Sapphire version of the Epix Gen 2 in black and white hues, which adds, well, sapphire and titanium to an already tough construction at a retail price of $899.99 that started off at $999.99 last year.





Whichever variant you'll choose, you can definitely rest assured knowing that you own a device capable of confronting the wilderness and resisting the unpredictable, from scratches to drops to extreme weather. Perhaps more importantly (and impressively), the Epix Gen 2 promises to keep the lights on for up to 16 days (!!!) between charges in "smartwatch mode", all while showing you the most incredibly detailed health and activity information on a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen with an optional Always-On Mode.





If you're serious about your outdoor training and your extreme lifestyle, this is without a doubt the best smartwatch you can get today at the most reasonable price. And yes, in case you're wondering, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is (considerably) more affordable than an Apple Watch Ultra right now.