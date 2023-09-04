Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Epic new deal makes the Garmin Epix Gen 2 a better choice than the Apple Watch Ultra

Deals
Epic new deal makes the Garmin Epix Gen 2 a better choice than the Apple Watch Ultra
It's pretty clear that the Apple Watch Ultra is a very... special smartwatch with a set of ultra-advanced capabilities and a super-robust design like nothing else the Cupertino-based tech giant has ever released. But whether or not that's the best rugged smartwatch money can buy remains debatable even after close to a year of commercial availability and with a little over a week to go until a new edition could break cover.

Garmin, for instance, has a whole armada of outstanding alternatives under the Epix and Fenix umbrellas, and at the right prices, it might feel impossible to turn down one of those bad boys. Of course, the Epix Gen 2 doesn't usually come cheap, but there was a moment a couple of months ago when this absolute tank of an Android and iOS-compatible timepiece almost felt affordable.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Standard Edition, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Slate Steel Color
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black and White Color Options
$200 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Well, you can now relive that moment with Amazon's killer new deals on not one and not two but three different Garmin Epix Gen 2 models sans restrictions or any special requirements. The "standard" edition can be yours for a cool 200 bucks under a list price of $799.99... that was actually permanently reduced from $899.99 a while back.

So, yeah, probably the best rugged smartwatch out there is once again $300 cheaper than it was at launch, and this time around, you don't have to be a Prime member to claim that monumental discount. The same goes for the Sapphire version of the Epix Gen 2 in black and white hues, which adds, well, sapphire and titanium to an already tough construction at a retail price of $899.99 that started off at $999.99 last year.

Whichever variant you'll choose, you can definitely rest assured knowing that you own a device capable of confronting the wilderness and resisting the unpredictable, from scratches to drops to extreme weather. Perhaps more importantly (and impressively), the Epix Gen 2 promises to keep the lights on for up to 16 days (!!!) between charges in "smartwatch mode", all while showing you the most incredibly detailed health and activity information on a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen with an optional Always-On Mode.

If you're serious about your outdoor training and your extreme lifestyle, this is without a doubt the best smartwatch you can get today at the most reasonable price. And yes, in case you're wondering, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is (considerably) more affordable than an Apple Watch Ultra right now.

