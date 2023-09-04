Samsung's gentle Galaxy Z Fold 5 giant scores an incredible $300 discount with no strings attached





You're looking at saving "just" 300 bucks here, but because this is Amazon and the retail giant's Prime Big Deal Day event is still more than a month away, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to qualify for that huge discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking no obligatory device trade-ins or upfront activation on a specific carrier, which makes this totally unprecedented promotion far more compelling for a large number of customers than what Best Buy is currently offering.





The $300 markdown is good on both the "entry-level" 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $1,799.99 and the 512GB variant that's typically sold at $1,919.99. You can even choose from the Z Fold 5 's full chromatic range available at retailers like Amazon, which includes Phantom Black, Icy Blue, and Cream hues.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 At this point, the one month-oldprobably needs no introduction, but if you want your memory refreshed, know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sports a 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, both of which can do silky smooth 120Hz content.









Granted, the design is still not perfect and the reduced prices could go down even further come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in a few months, but if you don't have a few months to waste, this is an absolutely phenomenal Amazon deal that's totally worth your attention, effort, and (some of) your hard-earned money.