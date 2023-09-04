Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Samsung's gentle Galaxy Z Fold 5 giant scores an incredible $300 discount with no strings attached

Remember how we told you just a few days ago that Best Buy's massive $400 Galaxy Z Fold 5 discount was likely to remain unbeaten for a while to come? That's... technically still true, but Amazon is now offering a deal on arguably the greatest foldable phone in the world that's bound to attract even more customers.

You're looking at saving "just" 300 bucks here, but because this is Amazon and the retail giant's Prime Big Deal Day event is still more than a month away, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to qualify for that huge discount.

We're talking no obligatory device trade-ins or upfront activation on a specific carrier, which makes this totally unprecedented promotion far more compelling for a large number of customers than what Best Buy is currently offering.

The $300 markdown is good on both the "entry-level" 256GB storage configuration normally priced at $1,799.99 and the 512GB variant that's typically sold at $1,919.99. You can even choose from the Z Fold 5's full chromatic range available at retailers like Amazon, which includes Phantom Black, Icy Blue, and Cream hues.

At this point, the one month-old Galaxy Z Fold 5 probably needs no introduction, but if you want your memory refreshed, know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sports a 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, both of which can do silky smooth 120Hz content.

The cameras, battery capacity, charging speeds, and even the 12GB RAM count are likely to sound familiar to Z Fold 4 owners and fans, but compared to said predecessor, the Z Fold 5 is even more refined, elegant, and incredibly enough, durable as well

Granted, the design is still not perfect and the reduced prices could go down even further come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in a few months, but if you don't have a few months to waste, this is an absolutely phenomenal Amazon deal that's totally worth your attention, effort, and (some of) your hard-earned money.

