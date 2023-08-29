Apple announces the date for iPhone 15 'Wonderlust' event
Apple has now confirmed that its next event for 2023, where it will apparently announce its new smartphone lineup, the iPhone 15, and new watches, will take place next month.
The company's website says that the event will take place on September 12 at Apple Park and will begin at 10 a.m. PT. It will be live-streamed on apple.com as well as the Apple TV app.
Wonder awaits. September 12. #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/48gRXu3Ux4— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 29, 2023
The tagline for the event is Wonderlust and the invite shows an apple in the colors blue and gray, which are allegedly the new hues the company has planned for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.
As for what's on the horizon for this year, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have titanium edges instead of stainless steel sides and this could make them 7 to 8 percent lighter than the outgoing models, which are often criticised for being heavy. The models are also expected to swap out the mute switch for a programable Action button.
The Pros will also likely feature a new 3nm chipset, which should make them faster and more power-efficient than the current models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a new periscope camera for a greater zooming range and this could make it the best camera phone of 2023.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will purportedly feature the Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera.
The entire lineup will likely have USB-C ports as well as slimmer bezels, softer corners, and bigger camera bumps. The standard models will probably stick to last year's pricing but the premium variants could be up to $200 more expensive.
The phones will reportedly hit the shelves on September 22.
Coming to the watches, we will probably also get to see the Watch Series 9 and the second Watch Ultra during the Apple 2023 event. The new wearables are sounding like incremental upgrades and the most interesting new feature is seemingly a new chip.
