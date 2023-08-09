Amazon is having another Prime Day sales event in October dubbed Prime Big Deal Days





The October Amazon sale event will be called Prime Big Deal Days (yeah, really creative, we know) and just like Prime Day, you would have have to be an Amazon Prime member to make use of the "best deals of the season," as Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores puts it.





Prime Big Deal Days, or let's just call it Prime Day 2, will commence across 19 countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain, France, and more. This is so far all of the information Amazon has provided, with no exact dates, although if we would have to guess it would be sometime in the first half of October, just so that it is well before Black Friday.





Last year Amazon had a very similar event called Prime Early Access Sale, which was carried out between 11-12 October, so we could see Prime Big Deal Days happen the same time this year.





What we expect from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days





Given that it is basically a second edition of Prime Day, we expect Prime Big Deal Days to bring similar deals, if not ones with even greater discounts. We also expect to see offers on the same type of tech gadgets, such as wearables, phones, tablets, and portable speakers.





But you don't have to think about what will be on sale, as we will gather all the best deals that pop up during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event for you. All that you have to do on your end is get an Amazon Prime membership if you don't already have one. Although, you might want to wait on that, just so you can make use of that 30-day free trial when you first sign up.