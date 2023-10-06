Weekly deals roundup: Behold these massive discounts on the Pixel 8 Pro, Apple Watch 8, Tab S8 Ultra, and more
Do you have a lucky number? If you do and it happens to be eight, you might want to pay particularly close attention to our newest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals, steals, and bargains available at the biggest US retailers.
That's because said list is headlined by not one and not two but three different devices with "8" in their names, all of which seem to be discounted like never before at the time of this writing. That was obviously to be expected of the hot new Pixel 8 Pro (as well as the Pixel 8), while the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra promotions truly feel special and unusual (in the best way possible).
That's not all you can get at a massively reduced price just a few days ahead of Amazon's second big Prime Day sales event of the year, and even if you don't believe in lucky numbers and other superstitions, you should probably take a look at the following roundup as long as you like to save money:
The top 3 deals of the week are absolutely spectacular!
We know you think we're just saying that to convince you to make a purchase before the holidays, but these are objectively substantial discounts on objectively great products. Google's latest flagship, for instance, is clearly a worthy contender for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, and that would undeniably be true even if the handset was not sold alongside an objectively appealing free second-gen Pixel Watch.
Then you have last year's Apple Watch Series 8, which is unfortunately no longer available at a whopping 175 bucks under its regular starting price of $400, going instead for... the exact same $175 less than usual in a cellular-enabled variant you'd normally pay $500 for.
And because we like to take care of all popular mobile device categories, the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra looks like thebest Android tablet to buy right now for power users and S Pen lovers... unbothered by the raw performance of its somewhat outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
These deep smartphone price cuts are nothing to sneeze at either
We're not going to lie, we've had longer lists in this obligatory section of our weekly deals roundups before. But the quantity is always far less important than the quality of these promos, which feels pretty hard to resist this week regardless of your budget and other preferences.
If you're strapped for cash, you can get the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N20 mid-ranger at a special "clearance" price while you can, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 taking care of the needs of a radically different audience at a sky-high price even after what seems like an impossible-to-top $300 discount.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and non-Pro Pixel 8, meanwhile, are somewhere in between the low to mid-end and the state-of-the-art divisions of the smartphone market, shining as far as their value for money is concerned at $100 off list and alongside a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro respectively.
So many discounted tablets for so many different budgets!
Whether you have close to $900, $250, a little over $100, or even a measly 60 bucks to spend on a new tablet, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video have you covered with some of the greatest deals yet on quite possibly the greatest Android-based models out there... apart from the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
What's nice about the two ultra-affordable Fire slates on this list today is that they're not only for Amazon Prime members, which could well change during the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza next week.
That's why it might actually be wiser to pull the trigger now rather than wait and see what that event brings to the table, and the same goes for the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, which is cheaper than ever at B&H with a keyboard included in "limited supply."
Check out these sweet deals on earbuds and a cool smartwatch!
Although we'd normally break this section into two, we're kind of forced to go against tradition today by the almost complete lack of smartwatch promotions worth mentioning in the same breath as that wicked Apple Watch Series 8 bargain from above.
The OG Pixel Watch looks like the only (half) decent alternative for Android enthusiasts on a budget, while Samsung's non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 and Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds 2 are easily the best wireless earbuds available today at a nice discount. Unfortunately, the latter deal does require a Prime membership, which could prove a bit of an inconvenience for a lot of prospective buyers.
How about a hugely discounted smart speaker to wrap things up?
For the first time since we started compiling these weekly roundups to help you maximize your savings on all the tech stuff you want and need, we're able to cover all bases in the smart home category. Yes, we've got a Siri-powered HomePod (straight from Apple), a Nest Hub with Google Assistant support, and not one or two but three Alexa-enriched Echo devices for you to feast on right now at super-special prices.
What should you choose? That's impossible for us to say, but that's the beauty of this incredibly diverse and extremely competitive market.
