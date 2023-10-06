Weekly deals roundup: Behold these massive discounts on the Pixel 8 Pro, Apple Watch 8, Tab S8 Ultra, and more

Do you have a lucky number? If you do and it happens to be eight, you might want to pay particularly close attention to our newest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals, steals, and bargains available at the biggest US retailers.





That's because said list is headlined by not one and not two but three different devices with "8" in their names, all of which seem to be discounted like never before at the time of this writing. That was obviously to be expected of the hot new Pixel 8 Pro (as well as the Pixel 8 ), while the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra promotions truly feel special and unusual (in the best way possible).





That's not all you can get at a massively reduced price just a few days ahead of Amazon's second big Prime Day sales event of the year , and even if you don't believe in lucky numbers and other superstitions, you should probably take a look at the following roundup as long as you like to save money:

The top 3 deals of the week are absolutely spectacular!

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1334 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Temperature Sensor, 5,050mAh Battery with 30W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, Wi-Fi-Only Pixel Watch 2 Included $350 off (26%) Pre-order at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options $174 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





We know you think we're just saying that to convince you to make a purchase before the holidays, but these are objectively substantial discounts on objectively great products. Google's latest flagship, for instance, is clearly a worthy contender for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, and that would undeniably be true even if the handset was not sold alongside an objectively appealing free second-gen Pixel Watch









the to buy right now for power users and S Pen lovers... unbothered by the raw performance of its somewhat outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. And because we like to take care of all popular mobile device categories, the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra looks like best Android tablet to buy right now for power users and S Pen lovers... unbothered by the raw performance of its somewhat outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

These deep smartphone price cuts are nothing to sneeze at either

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, Pixel Buds Pro Included $201 off (22%) Pre-order at Amazon OnePlus Nord N20 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 33W Charging Support, Blue Smoke Color $60 off (20%) $239 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





We're not going to lie, we've had longer lists in this obligatory section of our weekly deals roundups before. But the quantity is always far less important than the quality of these promos, which feels pretty hard to resist this week regardless of your budget and other preferences.





If you're strapped for cash, you can get the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N20 mid-ranger at a special "clearance" price while you can, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 taking care of the needs of a radically different audience at a sky-high price even after what seems like an impossible-to-top $300 discount.





The Pixel 8, meanwhile, are somewhere in between the low to mid-end and the state-of-the-art divisions of the smartphone market, shining as far as their value for money is concerned at $100 off list and alongside a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro respectively. The Galaxy Z Flip 5

So many discounted tablets for so many different budgets!

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 Release, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front Camera with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, No Prime Subscription Required $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $70 off (38%) $114 99 $185 38 Buy at Walmart Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads $80 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard Included $91 off (27%) $249 $339 99 Buy at B&H Photo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen and Galaxy Tab S9 Book Cover Keyboard Slim Included $190 off (18%) $869 98 $1059 98 Buy at BestBuy





Whether you have close to $900, $250, a little over $100, or even a measly 60 bucks to spend on a new tablet, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video have you covered with some of the greatest deals yet on quite possibly the greatest Android-based models out there... apart from the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.





What's nice about the two ultra-affordable Fire slates on this list today is that they're not only for Amazon Prime members, which could well change during the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza next week.





That's why it might actually be wiser to pull the trigger now rather than wait and see what that event brings to the table, and the same goes for the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, which is cheaper than ever at B&H with a keyboard included in "limited supply."

Check out these sweet deals on earbuds and a cool smartwatch!

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case, Prime Subscription Required $55 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color, New, US Version, Full Manufacturer Warranty Included $55 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





Although we'd normally break this section into two, we're kind of forced to go against tradition today by the almost complete lack of smartwatch promotions worth mentioning in the same breath as that wicked Apple Watch Series 8 bargain from above.





How about a hugely discounted smart speaker to wrap things up?

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2022 Release, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options, No Prime Subscription Required $27 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release) Smart Display with Deeper Bass and Clearer Sound, 1.7-Inch Speaker, 5.5-Inch Touchscreen with 960 x 480 Pixel Resolution, 2MP Camera, Three Microphone Arrays, Improved Alexa Responsiveness, Faster Processor with Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge, Infinity Edge Cover Glass Design, Multiple Color Options $50 off (56%) Buy at Amazon Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 7-Inch Touchscreen with 1024 x 600 Pixel Resolution, 1.7-Inch Driver, Three Far-Field Microphones, Sleep Sensing Technology, Smart Home Controls, Temperature Sensor, Soli Sensor for Motion Sense, Multiple Color Options $40 off (40%) $59 98 $99 98 Buy at Walmart Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal, Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb Included, No Prime Subscription Required $83 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Siri, High-Fidelity Audio, High-excursion Woofer, Five Beamforming Tweeters, Spatial Audio, Room Sensing, Stereo Pair Capable, Multiroom Audio, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensor, White and Black Color Options, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at Apple





For the first time since we started compiling these weekly roundups to help you maximize your savings on all the tech stuff you want and need, we're able to cover all bases in the smart home category. Yes, we've got a Siri-powered HomePod ( straight from Apple ), a Nest Hub with Google Assistant support, and not one or two but three Alexa-enriched Echo devices for you to feast on right now at super-special prices.





What should you choose? That's impossible for us to say, but that's the beauty of this incredibly diverse and extremely competitive market.