Dreamy new deal bundles the silky smooth Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 with a keyboard at a killer price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for a budget tablet capable of keeping you both entertained and on top of your work emails and other productivity tasks on the go, you might be thinking of waiting for Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ to hit store shelves in your region.
But no matter where you live, those Android-based giants are unlikely to be extremely affordable, even if you purchase the smaller model in an entry-level storage configuration without an optional keyboard. Instead of all that, we'd like to recommend you a special bundle today available for the crazy low price of $249.
This includes both an 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) slate and a productivity-enhancing keyboard, saving you a small fortune compared to how much you'd normally pay for a similar combo from Samsung, Apple, or Microsoft. Granted, this is obviously nowhere near as powerful and versatile a device as the Surface Pro 8, for instance, or the aforementioned Tab S9 FE (let alone the Surface Pro 9 or "regular" Galaxy Tab S9), but it undeniably provides absolutely amazing value for your money right now.
That 11.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen, for one, comes with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, much like the displays on many significantly costlier tablets today, as well as a more than respectable resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. In layman's terms, that means you will most likely be pleased (at the very least) with this affordable bad boy's video streaming and even mobile gaming skills.
Under the hood, meanwhile, the jumbo-sized mid-ranger packs a... decidedly middling MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is not bad by any means, as well as a 7,700mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the (120Hz) lights on for up to 10 hours in playback time on a single charge.
The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 (or Tab P11 Gen 2) is also pretty handsome, with a dual-tone rear cover and reasonably thin screen bezels, and in case you're wondering, its manufacturer is currently charging $270 for the tablet alone, which essentially tells you everything you need to know about the appeal of the latest and greatest B&H Photo Video deal at 20 bucks less than that with a handy keyboard bundled in.
