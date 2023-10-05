Dreamy new deal bundles the silky smooth Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 with a keyboard at a killer price





But no matter where you live, those Android-based giants are unlikely to be extremely affordable, even if you purchase the smaller model in an entry-level storage configuration without an optional keyboard. Instead of all that, we'd like to recommend you a special bundle today available for the crazy low price of $249.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard Included $91 off (27%) $249 $339 99 Buy at B&H Photo





Galaxy Tab S9 This includes both an 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) slate and a productivity-enhancing keyboard, saving you a small fortune compared to how much you'd normally pay for a similar combo from Samsung, Apple, or Microsoft. Granted, this is obviously nowhere near as powerful and versatile a device as the Surface Pro 8 , for instance, or the aforementioned Tab S9 FE (let alone the Surface Pro 9 or "regular"), but it undeniably provides absolutely amazing value for your money right now.





That 11.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen, for one, comes with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, much like the displays on many significantly costlier tablets today, as well as a more than respectable resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. In layman's terms, that means you will most likely be pleased (at the very least) with this affordable bad boy's video streaming and even mobile gaming skills.





Under the hood, meanwhile, the jumbo-sized mid-ranger packs a... decidedly middling MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is not bad by any means, as well as a 7,700mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the (120Hz) lights on for up to 10 hours in playback time on a single charge.





The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 (or Tab P11 Gen 2) is also pretty handsome, with a dual-tone rear cover and reasonably thin screen bezels, and in case you're wondering, its manufacturer is currently charging $270 for the tablet alone, which essentially tells you everything you need to know about the appeal of the latest and greatest B&H Photo Video deal at 20 bucks less than that with a handy keyboard bundled in.