Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October

Amazon Prime Day
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Bargain hunters probably wait for large shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to upgrade their tech collections. Well, those two are still a few months away, but another big shopping event is coming up soon and might tickle people’s fancy. It’s, of course, none other than the Amazon Prime Day event in October.

We first reported details surrounding the upcoming shopping event about a month ago when we shared the Prime Day sales event’s name and other minor that were known back then. Fast forward to today, we have additional details surrounding the shopping spree. Firstly, we have officially confirmed dates for the whole thing. So, circle the 10th and 11th of October on your calendars if you want to get a new item at a discounted price.

Just as in July, the sales event is expected to last 48 hours. According to the official press release, discounts will be dropping as soon as every five minutes “during select periods throughout the event.”

Apart from the official days for the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has also shared some of the brands that could make an appearance within those 48 hours of epic seasonal deals. Next month, shoppers will be able to shop Sony products, Jabra, LG, and many others at a reduced price.

With that in mind, the world’s biggest online retailer already offers Prime members exclusive access to deals and holiday offers. Some of those include Amazon’s Toys We Love list. It allows customers to pick from countless toys from various brands at a discounted price way before the upcoming holiday season.

Exclusive invite-only offers will also be available for Prime members during the event. According to Amazon, those will be on items that are expected to sell out.

The Amazon Prime Day in October event, named Prime Big Deal Days, is available for shoppers across 19 countries. Interestingly, this fall, U.S.-based Prime members will be able to take advantage of a new benefit called ’Buy with Prime’ that allows them to shop exclusive offers on select brands beyond Amazon.com.

PhoneArena will follow the shopping event closely. We will share the best deals on tech items available at Amazon throughout the event. Hopefully, that could help you pick exciting gadgets even without browsing through the virtual pool of cool offers.
