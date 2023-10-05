Amazon is knocking the Apple Watch Series 8 down to a simply unreal price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been thinking of buying one of the best smartwatches out there that can be paired with a (new or old) iPhone ahead of the holiday season and were undecided between the hot new Apple Watch Series 9 and its slightly humbler and cheaper predecessor, Amazon will help you make your decision now without hesitating or looking back.
The e-commerce giant is selling last year's Apple Watch Series 8 at some pretty incredible prices after a totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable markdown in two different flavors at the time of this writing. We're talking about all-red and all-midnight (aka black) models with a 41mm aluminum case, basic (but always popular) sport band, and no standalone cellular connectivity.
The entry-level GPS-only variants are normally available for $400 apiece, and after receiving discounts of around $100 both before and shortly following the recent Series 9 launch, they now go for a whopping $175 under their aforementioned list price.
Something tells us you may need to hurry to score this amazing new Series 8 deal, which has somewhat curiously landed mere days ahead of Amazon's second big Prime Day sales event of the year, targeting any and all prospective customers rather than exclusively addressing a Prime-subscribing audience.
The chances of seeing a retailer like Amazon offer an even heftier discount than $175 on a non-cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 anytime soon are clearly slim at best, so if the Series 9 doesn't impress you much with its admittedly minor upgrades, you should probably not waste another second and pull the trigger immediately.
The Series 8 is incredibly about as affordable as an entry-level second-gen Apple Watch SE right now while undercutting the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models out there, not to mention Google's Pixel Watch (both editions of it). Released in the fall of 2022, this bad boy does not show its age at all, packing a still perfectly competent Apple S8 processor and offering a pretty much complete slew of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools including a temperature sensor, fall detection, crash detection, and of course, ECG technology. In short, the bang for buck here seems virtually irresistible.
