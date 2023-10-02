Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google's second-gen Nest Hub smart display is down to its lowest price in a long time right now
If you think that Google made its own dedicated smart displays obsolete with the Pixel Tablet launch a few months back... then you're probably not aware just how much cheaper a Nest Hub is compared to that super-versatile Android-based slate.

Normally available for $99.99, which is already a lot lower than the Pixel Tablet's $500 price point, a second-generation Nest Hub starts at a measly 60 bucks at the time of this writing at multiple major US retailers. We're talking the likes of Walmart and Best Buy, both of which are currently undercutting Google's official e-store by, you guessed it, $40.

That's right, the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) continues to fetch a full Benjamin when purchased directly from its manufacturer while setting you back a cool 40 bucks less than that in a number of other places across the nation.

We're not going to lie to you, we've actually seen this Google Assistant-powered 7-inch smart display go for even less than $60 (or $59.99, or $59.98) a couple of times before. But curiously enough, those deals are almost a year old at this point, and to our knowledge, no major retailer has offered a $40 (or higher) discount in recent months.

Of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, that could change in a matter of weeks. But nothing is ever guaranteed as far as holiday sales are concerned on these types of products, and it's sometimes better to be safe (and early) than sorry later on.

Released around two and a half years ago, the Nest Hub 2 may sound like it's due for an upgrade soon, but with complete silence on the gossip front, we highly doubt Google has any plans to unveil a third edition of this device alongside the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 later this week.

Besides, the value provided here looks perfectly acceptable (at the very least) by 2023 standards, with a feature set including everything from sleep sensing technology to smart home controls and video entertainment at a glance without you ever having to a lift a finger or do anything else apart from asking Google nicely to obey all your voice commands. 
