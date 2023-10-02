Google's second-gen Nest Hub smart display is down to its lowest price in a long time right now





a lot lower than the Normally available for $99.99, which is alreadylower than the Pixel Tablet 's $500 price point, a second-generation Nest Hub starts at a measly 60 bucks at the time of this writing at multiple major US retailers. We're talking the likes of Walmart and Best Buy, both of which are currently undercutting Google's official e-store by, you guessed it, $40.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 7-Inch Touchscreen with 1024 x 600 Pixel Resolution, 1.7-Inch Driver, Three Far-Field Microphones, Sleep Sensing Technology, Smart Home Controls, Temperature Sensor, Soli Sensor for Motion Sense, Multiple Color Options $40 off (40%) Gift $59 98 $99 98 Buy at Walmart Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 7-Inch Touchscreen with 1024 x 600 Pixel Resolution, 1.7-Inch Driver, Three Far-Field Microphones, Sleep Sensing Technology, Smart Home Controls, Temperature Sensor, Soli Sensor for Motion Sense, Multiple Color Options $40 off (40%) Gift $59 98 $99 98 Buy at BestBuy





That's right, the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) continues to fetch a full Benjamin when purchased directly from its manufacturer while setting you back a cool 40 bucks less than that in a number of other places across the nation.









Of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, that could change in a matter of weeks. But nothing is ever guaranteed as far as holiday sales are concerned on these types of products, and it's sometimes better to be safe (and early) than sorry later on.









Besides, the value provided here looks perfectly acceptable (at the very least) by 2023 standards, with a feature set including everything from sleep sensing technology to smart home controls and video entertainment at a glance without you ever having to a lift a finger or do anything else apart from asking Google nicely to obey all your voice commands.