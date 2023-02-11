Weekly deals roundup: All-time low Pixel 7 prices, huge Apple Watch discounts, and much more

The best day to show your better half just how much you care about them is upon us all, but there's no need to race against the clock and scour the internet for the top Valentine's Day 2023 deals on devices as diverse as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds yourself.





That's where we come in, doing said scouring day in and day out all year round and putting together weekly lists comprised of the absolute greatest mobile tech bargains available as the weekend kicks off. If you thought our previous two such lists were long and spectacular , wait until you see what we've been able to harvest this week.

Top three deals you can grab this Valentine's Day





Google's best phones at their best-ever prices





Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 13, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation) $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy





If you don't mind picking the carrier you plan to use your brand-new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro high-ender on straight off the bat, said stock Android-running powerhouse can be yours right now at a lower-than-ever price... with no other strings attached or special requirements.









An affordable OnePlus 11 with a deal sweetener on top





OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more! Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500. Without trade-in — get $100 off on next purchase! $524 off (66%) Trade-in $275 $799 Buy at OnePlus Pre-order the OnePlus 11 at Amazon - get a $100 gift card You can pre-order both the 128GB and 256GB of storage variants of the OnePlus 11 at Amazon too. A $100 gift card is included with your purchase.. $100 off (13%) Pre-order at Amazon OnePlus 11 You can pre-order the new OnePlus flagship at BestBuy as well with a $100 gift card included. The retailer is selling the unlocked versions of the device, but you can activate it on any carrier at the time of order or later. Gift $699 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





How low can a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship go? How about $700... with a $100 Amazon or Best Buy gift card included at no extra cost? Or how about $275 (!!!)... with the right trade-in over at the official OnePlus US e-store?





That's a lot less than what a number of OnePlus 11 rivals for the title of overall best phone in the world in 2023 currently command, and this bad boy packs a large battery with blazing fast charging, as well as a lot of memory (in both 128 and 256GB storage variants), great cameras, and an awesome screen in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC. What's not to like?





An absolutely MASSIVE Apple Watch Series 7 discount





Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Swimproof Design, IP6X Dust Resistance, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Milanese Loop $340 off (43%) $459 $799 Buy at Walmart





No, this is not the world's best smartwatch (and presumably, not the world's best-selling smartwatch either) anymore. But a $340 discount on a super-premium stainless steel model with built-in cellular connectivity is likely to make a lot of you ask yourselves "Apple Watch Series 8 who?" all of a sudden.





Other outstanding smartphone deals available this week





OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | 50MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras| 16MP front facing camera | 4,800mAh battery | 150W charging $150 off (23%) $499 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | 50MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras| 16MP front facing camera | 4,800mAh battery | 150W charging $150 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Can't afford the hot new OnePlus 11 even at its undeniably great launch price and with an undeniably cool pre-order freebie included? The slightly humbler OnePlus 10T is right there at Best Buy and Amazon, fetching its lowest ever price (with no upfront carrier activation) in a 128GB storage variant that also comes with a large battery on deck, a silky smooth 120Hz screen, a... decent rear camera unit, and most impressively, insanely fast charging capabilities.





Motorola Edge 2022 8GB/256GB 6.6 inches 144Hz OLED screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 32MP selfie camera | 5,000mAh battery | 30W wired charging $287 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 6.1-Inch OLED screen, Google Tensor Chip, 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Cameras, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, Upfront Carrier Activation Required $200 off (45%) $249 $449 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 6.1-Inch OLED screen, Google Tensor Chip, 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Cameras, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Multiple Colors $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Can't even afford the OnePlus 10T at its sweet new discount? Don't worry, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered as well with excellent deals on the mid-range Pixel 6a and Motorola Edge (2022) . Both handsets come with unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers, duking it out for the title of best budget phone available today with great cameras and stellar software support (as far as the Pixel is concerned) and a stunning screen and a lot of storage (when talking about the Motorola). Tough choice, eh?

The greatest tablet bargains out there





Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Retina Display, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at BestBuy





There are many reasons why Apple continues to lead the global tablet market so very comfortably these days, but you probably wouldn't think affordability is one of them. With great product diversity, however, great discounts will often come from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.









Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Retina IPS LCD Screen, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Lightning Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $80 off (24%) $249 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy





Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy

More smartwatch offers for your buying pleasure





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (14%) $429 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (13%) $459 $529 Buy at BestBuy





Do you feel unwilling to compromise with the "outdated" Apple Watch Series 7 or simply don't necessarily like that swanky stainless steel/Milanese Loop style on sale at a huge discount right now? The latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down (by a lot less) in way more versions and styles, and even though they may not seem like much at first glance, those $70 price cuts are historic achievements for this bad boy.





Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Heart Rate Tracking, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE, Heart Rate Tracking, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





If you're a hardcore Google fan or just an everyday Android user curious to check out the search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch effort, now's the time to pull the trigger. The decidedly imperfect but arguably full-of-promise Pixel Watch is discounted by a rare and decent $50 in both Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled variants, looking like the ideal Valentine's Day gift for someone who digs circular timepieces with a very unique personality (and plenty of health tools in tow).

True wireless earbuds deals for the ages





Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life, Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Look, we know that all of your friends are probably AirPods owners and many of them may not be able to shut up about how great Apple's hugely popular earbuds are, but that's exactly why you should consider an alternative from Samsung, Google, or even Apple itself.





It's often nice to go your own way and be independent and original, especially when said "original" products just so happen to be on sale at their lowest ever prices with active noise cancellation and many other super-premium features in tow. It's definitely hard to choose between the Pixel Buds Pro and Beats Fit Pro right now, but whatever road you'll end up taking, you'll almost certainly be delighted with your choice.



