Galaxy S23, Z Fold 3, iPad Air, and (much) more: These are the best deals of the week
Between finally seeing Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S23 handset family officially unveiled and continuing to prepare for what's shaping up as a jam-packed global OnePlus launch event in just a few days, this has clearly been a pretty busy week for a lot of tech enthusiasts, ourselves included.
But as we head into the weekend, we could probably all use a little break from the often insufferable noise that tends to surround big product announcements these days. With Valentine's Day around the corner, it might be a good idea to dedicate said "break" from following the latest tech news to doing some shopping for that special someone in your life.
Whether you can afford to buy your better half one of the latest and greatest premium smartphones out there or feel like they could be perfectly happy getting a cheap mid-ranger (along with some flowers and chocolate, maybe), you should be able to find everything you need at the lowest possible prices in our weekly roundup of the top deals around:
Check out the three best offers available right now
Huge Galaxy S23 launch savings
There's really only one way to start this type of list during the pre-order window of the hot new Galaxy S23 series, and that's obviously by highlighting how much money you can save with (relative) ease on Samsung's latest Android powerhouses.
Yes, you will have to trade in an existing device and use the free credit included with your handset pre-order on accessories before checking out to truly maximize your savings, but all that effort (which is really not that bad) will pay off handsomely when you end up with quite possibly the best Android phone in the world in your possession for just 550 bucks.
The only problem is that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are set to begin shipping on February 17, which means you'll need to come up with a different Valentine's Day gift.
Cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Z Fold 3
Can the Galaxy Z Fold 3 be your Valentine? Abso-friggin-lutely! Despite its somewhat advanced age, this bad boy remains objectively gorgeous, reasonably powerful (at the very least), incredibly versatile and flexible, and for a presumably limited time, more affordable than ever before at an insane $950 discount.
That's also 950 bucks under the list price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is not that much better than its predecessor and is generally only marked down by $400 or less.
The best iPad Air (2022) deals are back with a bang
Is Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air the overall best tablet money can buy today? Almost certainly not.
But with a super-powerful M1 processor under the hood, a not-too-unwieldy form factor, modern design with relatively thin screen bezels, and a high-quality Retina display in tow, we'd argue this thing is a much better value proposition than the latest "standard" iPad and even the newest iPad Pro generation.
This is not the first time we've seen the iPad Air (2022) discounted by a cool 100 bucks, mind you, but finding a better deal anytime soon feels virtually impossible.
Other sweet smartphone offers
If you don't have anything (good) to trade in and can't afford to pay either the full price of a Galaxy S23-series device or the reduced price of a Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are two nice deals here that you might want to take into consideration. Technically, Samsung's base Galaxy S22 is not on sale, instead dropping from an original price of $800 and up to as little as $700 for good.
Meanwhile, Motorola's second reimagined Razr edition is... not exactly a great Z Fold 3 alternative, but at a new all-time low price of 560 bucks, at least some of its obvious flaws are no longer quite so obvious, and that retro design with a futuristic twist could finally be worth a chance.
If you're into Motorolas but not foldables, the Edge+ (2022) is (once again) one of the most affordable high-end phones on the market, especially warranting the attention of digital hoarders with a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space while packing a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the cheap.
Of course, a $500 price point doesn't quite fall into the affordable territory, where the OnePlus Nord N20 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G are currently battling for the attention of the most cash-strapped Valentine's Day shoppers out there at their lowest prices yet.
It's important to point out that the half-off Nord N20 5G requires upfront carrier activation at Best Buy, while the hot new Galaxy A14 5G is marked down for the very first time with no strings attached whatsoever. So, yeah, the discount on the latter device may not seem drastic, but in an (important) way, it makes for a better deal.
And these are the best smartwatch deals out there
Stop us if you've heard this one before. (Almost) every single Apple Watch Series 8 version and model is on sale at a cool $50 discount at Best Buy. Clearly, that's not the most "special" or unusual deal in the world, but that doesn't make it any less compelling for the right occasion.
Like Valentine's Day, when you might want to show some love and appreciation with something that's both elegant and useful, bringing all the iPhone information that matters to your wrist while keeping a watchful eye on your health and fitness as well.
If you're the worrying kind and the adventurous type, the Apple Watch Ultra can be yours at an unprecedented discount with the rugged design you all know and either love or hate and two-year AppleCare+ coverage included. What better way to show someone you care about them than with a product that has the word "care" in the name?
