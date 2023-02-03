Galaxy S23, Z Fold 3, iPad Air, and (much) more: These are the best deals of the week





But as we head into the weekend, we could probably all use a little break from the often insufferable noise that tends to surround big product announcements these days. With Valentine's Day around the corner, it might be a good idea to dedicate said "break" from following the latest tech news to doing some shopping for that special someone in your life.





Whether you can afford to buy your better half one of the latest and greatest premium smartphones out there or feel like they could be perfectly happy getting a cheap mid-ranger (along with some flowers and chocolate, maybe), you should be able to find everything you need at the lowest possible prices in our weekly roundup of the top deals around:

Check out the three best offers available right now





Huge Galaxy S23 launch savings





Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $830 off with extra credit! With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for just $550 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! $830 off (60%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1379 99 Pre-order at Samsung With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $500! Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $100 preorder credit to arrive at up to $620 savings with a trade-in! $620 off (55%) Trade-in Gift $499 99 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab the Galaxy S23 for just $350 with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump! The same bonus credit from the exclusive offer here, gratis storage tiers, and up to $350 trade-in start the Galaxy S23 price at just $350! That includes a $100 store credit for accessories and Samsung-exclusive colors like Lime or Graphite you can only get at its store! $510 off (59%) Trade-in Gift $349 99 $859 99 Pre-order at Samsung





There's really only one way to start this type of list during the pre-order window of the hot new Galaxy S23 series, and that's obviously by highlighting how much money you can save with (relative) ease on Samsung's latest Android powerhouses.





Yes, you will have to trade in an existing device and use the free credit included with your handset pre-order on accessories before checking out to truly maximize your savings, but all that effort (which is really not that bad) will pay off handsomely when you end up with quite possibly the best Android phone in the world in your possession for just 550 bucks.









Cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Z Fold 3





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Factory Unlocked, Foldable Phone with 7.6-Inch Primary Display and 6.2-Inch Cover Screen, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Triple 12MP Rear Cameras + 4MP Under-Display Selfie Camera + 10MP Cover Camera, Phantom Black Color Only, New $950 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





Can the Galaxy Z Fold 3 be your Valentine? Abso-friggin-lutely! Despite its somewhat advanced age, this bad boy remains objectively gorgeous, reasonably powerful (at the very least), incredibly versatile and flexible, and for a presumably limited time, more affordable than ever before at an insane $950 discount.





That's also 950 bucks under the list price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is not that much better than its predecessor and is generally only marked down by $400 or less.





The best iPad Air (2022) deals are back with a bang





iPad Air 2022 A modern design, desktop-grade M1 chip, bright 10.9 inches screen, long software support, and all-day battery life make the iPad Air a no-brainer for those who want a reasonably priced premium tablet. $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy









But with a super-powerful M1 processor under the hood, a not-too-unwieldy form factor, modern design with relatively thin screen bezels, and a high-quality Retina display in tow, we'd argue this thing is a much better value proposition than the latest "standard" iPad and even the newest iPad Pro generation.





This is not the first time we've seen the iPad Air (2022) discounted by a cool 100 bucks, mind you, but finding a better deal anytime soon feels virtually impossible.

Other sweet smartphone offers





Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 10 + 12MP Rear Cameras, 3,700mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, New Permanent Price, Additional Discounts Available with Select Trade-In $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 10 + 12MP Rear Cameras, 3,700mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, New Permanent Price, Additional Discounts Available with Select Trade-In $749 99 Buy at Samsung





If you don't have anything (good) to trade in and can't afford to pay either the full price of a Galaxy S23-series device or the reduced price of a Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are two nice deals here that you might want to take into consideration. Technically, Samsung's base Galaxy S22 is not on sale, instead dropping from an original price of $800 and up to as little as $700 for good





Meanwhile, Motorola's second reimagined Razr edition is... not exactly a great Z Fold 3 alternative, but at a new all-time low price of 560 bucks, at least some of its obvious flaws are no longer quite so obvious, and that retro design with a futuristic twist could finally be worth a chance.





Motorola razr (2020) 5G, Unlocked, 6.2-Inch Foldable P-OLED Display, 2.7-Inch External Screen, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 765 Processor, 48MP Rear Camera, 20MP Selfie Shooter, 2,800mAh Battery Polished Graphite, No Carrier Activation Required $839 off (60%) $560 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, Made for US, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 50 + 2MP Rear Cameras, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Cosmos Blue and Stardust White Colors $500 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





If you're into Motorolas but not foldables, the Edge+ (2022) is (once again) one of the most affordable high-end phones on the market, especially warranting the attention of digital hoarders with a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space while packing a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the cheap.









OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Now $150 OFF! Best Buy is currently offering the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for just $149.99, which is $150 off its original price. But in order to get the phone at its discounted price, you need to activate a service with a carrier at the time of your purchase. $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's important to point out that the half-off Nord N20 5G requires upfront carrier activation at Best Buy, while the hot new Galaxy A14 5G is marked down for the very first time with no strings attached whatsoever. So, yeah, the discount on the latter device may not seem drastic, but in an (important) way, it makes for a better deal.





Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Factory Unlocked, US Version, 2023, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Infinity Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, Black Color Only $25 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

And these are the best smartwatch deals out there





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, S/M and M/L Sizes, Multiple Colors, Always-On Retina Display, Crack Resistant, IP6X Dust Resistant, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Crash Detection $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, S/M and M/L Sizes, Multiple Colors, Always-On Retina Display, Crack Resistant, IP6X Dust Resistant, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Crash Detection $50 off (12%) $379 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, S/M and M/L Sizes, Multiple Colors, Always-On Retina Display, Crack Resistant, IP6X Dust Resistant, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Crash Detection $50 off (10%) $449 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, S/M and M/L Sizes, Multiple Colors, Always-On Retina Display, Crack Resistant, IP6X Dust Resistant, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Crash Detection $50 off (9%) $479 $529 Buy at BestBuy





Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Design with Corrosion-Resistant Titanium Case, White Ocean Band, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, Ecg Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Crash Detection, Two-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included $98 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





Stop us if you've heard this one before. (Almost) every single Apple Watch Series 8 version and model is on sale at a cool $50 discount at Best Buy. Clearly, that's not the most "special" or unusual deal in the world, but that doesn't make it any less compelling for the right occasion.





Like Valentine's Day, when you might want to show some love and appreciation with something that's both elegant and useful, bringing all the iPhone information that matters to your wrist while keeping a watchful eye on your health and fitness as well.



