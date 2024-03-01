Weekly deals roundup: iPad Air, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and more hot bargains!

Up Next:
Can you think of a better way to start a beautiful new season like spring on a high note than with a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds purchase at a big discount? We sure cannot, especially after scouring the interwebs to put together yet another massive list of week-ending tech deals that contains a number of absolute bangers.
Even though special occasions like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, as well as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are all behind or well ahead of us, some of the highly attractive promotions we're going to detail and analyze in the following lines are either completely unprecedented or extremely rare occurrences.
As such, we strongly advise you to take at least a few minutes, carefully organize your budget for the rest of the month or even the whole season, and consider if the time might be right to splash a little bit of cash on a new gadget.
These are our top three deals of the week
We're not going to lie to you, all three of these products are rather old to headline a lot of 2024 shopping lists. But age is a far less meaningful number than the discounts Apple's latest iPad Air, Samsung's latest non-Pro Galaxy Buds, and Google's second-best Pro handset are currently available at.
Released in 2022, the fifth-gen iPad Air is without a doubt still one of the best tablets money can buy, and it's obviously even better when marked down by a huge 150 bucks in an entry-level configuration. 2021's Galaxy Buds 2, meanwhile, are about as affordable as they've ever been, not to mention pretty much as powerful and as... noise-cancelling as many of the top wireless earbuds from 2022 and 2023.
Last but certainly not least, 2022's Pixel 7 Pro is... not quite as good as the Pixel 8 Pro, which is exactly why it's being sold at a whopping $300 less than usual with absolutely no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time only.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty spectacular
Believe it or not, Samsung's newest ultra-affordable 5G handsets are already... even more affordable. But before deciding between the entry-level Galaxy A15 and slightly higher-end Galaxy A25 5G, you may also want to consider the unquestionably prettier, more powerful, and significantly older Motorola Edge (2022) at a simply bonkers price.
Alternatively, the Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger can be yours at a slightly less bonkers but still incredibly hard to refuse price after a huge $250 markdown, while the Motorola Razr (2023) is the affordable foldable to buy once again at $200 under its regular price with no special requirements.
Of course, the best of the best foldable devices are considerably more expensive, and while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is no longer available at an outright discount from retailers like Amazon, you can at least get some promotional e-store credit to sweeten that deal. Or you can opt for the book-style OnePlus Open flagship and save $200 at the time of this writing.
And how about these tablet bargains?
Can a $999.99 tablet ever be considered a bargain? Absolutely, as long as it includes a productivity-enhancing keyboard while packing a hefty 16GB RAM and a laptop-grade Intel Core i5 processor as well. The fourth-gen Lenovo Tab M8 and the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, meanwhile, are definitely what we'd call conventional bargains, especially at their latest discounts.
Obviously, the two's specs are nothing to write home about, but the Tab A9+ is... pleasantly plus-sized and powered by a more than respectable Snapdragon processor, thus looking like the best budget tablet Android enthusiasts can get right now.
Here are your spring-opening smartwatch steals!
Now that half-off Fossil Gen 6 truly looks like a steal on paper, as long as you ignore the fact that the traditional watchmaker is pulling out of the smart wearable industry, which is not great for this bad boy's long-term software support.
If you're worried about that kind of thing, you should probably go for either a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 at a nifty discount, with both of these intelligent timepieces running Wear OS as well and being guaranteed to receive many updates over the next few years.
The Galaxy Watch 6 is obviously the newer edition bound to be supported longer than its predecessor, which is however made from titanium and thus way more resistant to the rigors of an adventurous lifestyle. The choice is ultimately yours!
Deeply discounted buds for every budget
Don't want to buy the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 for some reason? The Soundcore Space A40 are amazingly even cheaper after a super-rare 47 percent discount, the Studio Buds are... always a great option for both Android and iPhone users, and then you have the marked-down Jabra Elite 8 Active and AirPods Pro 2 for some of the most demanding buyers out there.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro (with a fancy new USB-C case) probably need no introduction, being recommended by millions of happy users around the world, while the Elite 8 Active are perfect for folks who like to work out and run in the most grueling conditions and environments known to man.
