Weekly deals roundup: iPad Air, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and more hot bargains!

Can you think of a better way to start a beautiful new season like spring on a high note than with a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds purchase at a big discount? We sure cannot, especially after scouring the interwebs to put together yet another massive list of week-ending tech deals that contains a number of absolute bangers.





Even though special occasions like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, as well as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are all behind or well ahead of us, some of the highly attractive promotions we're going to detail and analyze in the following lines are either completely unprecedented or extremely rare occurrences.





As such, we strongly advise you to take at least a few minutes, carefully organize your budget for the rest of the month or even the whole season, and consider if the time might be right to splash a little bit of cash on a new gadget.

These are our top three deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Phantom Black Color $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian and Snow Color Options $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy





We're not going to lie to you, all three of these products are rather old to headline a lot of 2024 shopping lists. But age is a far less meaningful number than the discounts Apple's latest iPad Air, Samsung's latest non-Pro Galaxy Buds, and Google's second-best Pro handset are currently available at.









Last but certainly not least, 2022's Pixel 7 Pro is... not quite as good as the Pixel 8 Pro, which is exactly why it's being sold at a whopping $300 less than usual with absolutely no strings attached for an undoubtedly limited time only.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty spectacular

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $404 off (73%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 800 Nits of Brightness, and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Blue Black Color $25 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Blue Black Color $35 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Promotional Credit Included Gift Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $200 off (12%) Buy at Amazon









Alternatively, the Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger can be yours at a slightly less bonkers but still incredibly hard to refuse price after a huge $250 markdown, while the Motorola Razr (2023) is the affordable foldable to buy once again at $200 under its regular price with no special requirements.





And how about these tablet bargains?

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color $34 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $30 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included $540 off (35%) $999 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





Can a $999.99 tablet ever be considered a bargain? Absolutely, as long as it includes a productivity-enhancing keyboard while packing a hefty 16GB RAM and a laptop-grade Intel Core i5 processor as well. The fourth-gen Lenovo Tab M8 and the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, meanwhile, are definitely what we'd call conventional bargains, especially at their latest discounts.





Obviously, the two's specs are nothing to write home about, but the Tab A9+ is... pleasantly plus-sized and powered by a more than respectable Snapdragon processor, thus looking like the best budget tablet Android enthusiasts can get right now.

Here are your spring-opening smartwatch steals!

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, 44mm Case, Black Stainless Steel, Black Silicone Strap, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Compass, Gyroscope, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Processor, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $151 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color $78 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Now that half-off Fossil Gen 6 truly looks like a steal on paper, as long as you ignore the fact that the traditional watchmaker is pulling out of the smart wearable industry, which is not great for this bad boy's long-term software support.





If you're worried about that kind of thing, you should probably go for either a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 at a nifty discount, with both of these intelligent timepieces running Wear OS as well and being guaranteed to receive many updates over the next few years.





The Galaxy Watch 6 is obviously the newer edition bound to be supported longer than its predecessor, which is however made from titanium and thus way more resistant to the rigors of an adventurous lifestyle. The choice is ultimately yours!

Deeply discounted buds for every budget

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color $47 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black $30 off (15%) $169 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Don't want to buy the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 for some reason? The Soundcore Space A40 are amazingly even cheaper after a super-rare 47 percent discount, the Studio Buds are... always a great option for both Android and iPhone users, and then you have the marked-down Jabra Elite 8 Active and AirPods Pro 2 for some of the most demanding buyers out there.



