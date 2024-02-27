Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G with Android 14 scores its first-ever discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G with Android 14 scores its first-ever discount
How low can an unlocked 5G-enabled handset go nowadays? If we're talking about prices rather than power or general capabilities and $199.99 somehow doesn't feel low enough for your budget, you'll be delighted to hear that the Galaxy A15 is even cheaper than usual.

Commercially released in the US (with minimal fanfare) just a little over a month ago at that killer aforementioned $199.99 price point, Samsung's 6.5-inch mid-ranger is now discounted by a cool 30 bucks (or 15 percent) at Amazon with absolutely no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy A15

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 800 Nits of Brightness, and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Blue Black Color
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

By no means a looker compared to some of the other candidates for the title of best budget 5G phone around right now, the Galaxy A15 5G more than makes up for its outdated notch and slightly-too-thick "chin" with pre-loaded Android 14 software and a stunning Super AMOLED display equipped with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology.

The three cameras on this affordable bad boy's back are certainly not too shabby either, at 50, 5, and 2MP resolutions respectively, and the same goes for the super-generous 5,000mAh battery under the A15's hood. You can also find a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and no less than 128 gigs of storage space in there, not to mention that the long-term software support is likely to crush virtually all other sub-$200 smartphones on the market today.

Of course, the Galaxy A15 5G is not without competition (even at its newly reduced price), as we'd be remiss not to remind you that the Motorola Edge (2022), for instance, has been deeply discounted a number of times recently. That's a significantly older (obviously) 5G-capable handset with undeniably superior hardware specifications and a much prettier design but a long-term (and even mid-term) software support that's unlikely to satisfy those concerned with mobile security and OS updates in general.

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan on a super-tight budget, you're unlikely to consider such alternatives anyway, and even though Amazon doesn't actually list an expiration date for its first-of-a-kind "limited time" Galaxy A15 5G deal, we strongly recommend you pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
Google’s Gemini AI image tool will be up in no time, but will it rewrite users’ prompts and insert alterations?
Google’s Gemini AI image tool will be up in no time, but will it rewrite users’ prompts and insert alterations?
Xiaomi Watch 2 goes global with Wear OS, great battery life and affordable price
Xiaomi Watch 2 goes global with Wear OS, great battery life and affordable price
Apple's web app crackdown sparks EU investigation
Apple's web app crackdown sparks EU investigation
“Apple isn’t playing fair”: How Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacts to the Apple Tax
“Apple isn’t playing fair”: How Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacts to the Apple Tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless