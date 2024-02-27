Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy A15 5G with Android 14 scores its first-ever discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How low can an unlocked 5G-enabled handset go nowadays? If we're talking about prices rather than power or general capabilities and $199.99 somehow doesn't feel low enough for your budget, you'll be delighted to hear that the Galaxy A15 is even cheaper than usual.
Commercially released in the US (with minimal fanfare) just a little over a month ago at that killer aforementioned $199.99 price point, Samsung's 6.5-inch mid-ranger is now discounted by a cool 30 bucks (or 15 percent) at Amazon with absolutely no strings attached.
By no means a looker compared to some of the other candidates for the title of best budget 5G phone around right now, the Galaxy A15 5G more than makes up for its outdated notch and slightly-too-thick "chin" with pre-loaded Android 14 software and a stunning Super AMOLED display equipped with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology.
The three cameras on this affordable bad boy's back are certainly not too shabby either, at 50, 5, and 2MP resolutions respectively, and the same goes for the super-generous 5,000mAh battery under the A15's hood. You can also find a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and no less than 128 gigs of storage space in there, not to mention that the long-term software support is likely to crush virtually all other sub-$200 smartphones on the market today.
Of course, the Galaxy A15 5G is not without competition (even at its newly reduced price), as we'd be remiss not to remind you that the Motorola Edge (2022), for instance, has been deeply discounted a number of times recently. That's a significantly older (obviously) 5G-capable handset with undeniably superior hardware specifications and a much prettier design but a long-term (and even mid-term) software support that's unlikely to satisfy those concerned with mobile security and OS updates in general.
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan on a super-tight budget, you're unlikely to consider such alternatives anyway, and even though Amazon doesn't actually list an expiration date for its first-of-a-kind "limited time" Galaxy A15 5G deal, we strongly recommend you pull the trigger as soon as possible.
