Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Fossil says goodbye to the smartwatch market (for good)

Wearables Fossil
@cosminvasile
Fossil says goodbye to the smartwatch market (for good)
In a surprising (and unfortunate) turn of events, Fossil Group has just announced that it will no longer release smartwatches, so the Gen 6 series will be its last products in this category.

Considering that the competition in the smartwatch business has only increased in the last few years, it’s no wonder that Fossil took the decision to drop from the race.

Ironically, Fossil is one of few companies that managed to launch several smartwatches each year. Sadly, it looks like sales were so terrible that pushed Fossil to take this drastic decision.

In a statement for The Verge, Fossil spokesperson Amanda Castelli said the company will redirect its resources to support its core business, leaving the smartwatch market to other players.

As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business. Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.


It’s worth mentioning that Fossil confirmed that it will continue to offer updates to its Wear OS smartwatches for a few years, so that’s some good news if you own a Fossil product.

In the following weeks and months, Fossil is probably going to run multiple sales in get rid of its stocks, so be on the lookout for these deals if you’re looking for a cheap, yet stylish smartwatch.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy
The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are available at a no-brainer price at Best Buy

Latest News

Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Apple Pencil 3 could be the first to support the Find My feature
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series has already broken two sales records in two big markets
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless