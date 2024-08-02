Weekly deals roundup: The spotlight is on the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and more
How well-equipped are you for your impending return to the classroom this fall? No, we're not talking about books, backpacks, pencils, or other "traditional" school supplies here, but rather smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and headphones, which you might need to help you with your homework or just to unwind between classes.
Of course, if you don't want to think about school yet or you're past that stage in your life and simply want to enjoy the rest of your summer, you can also find a lot of nice stuff at an excellent price on our latest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals from around the interwebs. There's basically something for everyone here, ranging from affordable Pixel handsets to super-premium Samsung foldables, low-cost Android tablets, low-cost wearables, and... low-cost earbuds.
Is it really wise to buy an existing Pixel smartphone right before a bunch of new ones are set to be released? Absolutely... if one of the existing devices is itself still very new and sold at a lower-than-ever price with no special requirements and no strings attached. If the Pixel 8a feels too modest for your camera or screen size needs, the same can actually be said about last year's gargantuan Pixel 8 Pro as well.
Even though we obviously expect that thing to receive a sequel... or two this month, its latest and greatest (non-Prime-exclusive) discount arguably makes it more compelling than ever. Last but certainly not least on our top three list this week, the ultra-versatile and uber-eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 continues to sell at a reduced price in a 512GB storage variant.
Believe it or not, Best Buy appears to have further improved its introductory Z Flip 6 promotion from a few weeks back by increasing the value of the clamshell's bundled freebie from $200 to $250. That makes for an unbeatable bang-for-buck equation (at least for the time being) in a massively competitive foldable market that Samsung is all of a sudden struggling in.
Let's be honest, none of these deeply discounted phones qualifies for the "bargain" or "steal" label at prices of (well) over $300. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, continues to cost a small fortune (with a nice little gift included), and the hot new Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is only affordable by today's high-end foldable standards.
But all the devices listed in this little sub-category of our latest weekly deals roundup are absolute and undeniable value champions, each in their own right, each with their individual set of strengths and specific target audience. The Galaxy A35 is clearly the best budget 5G option for the most cash-strapped buyers out there, followed by the very recently released Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger and the Pixel 8 high-ender, which is on sale at a decidedly mid-end price.
Then you've got last year's premium Motorola Edge Plus and Razr Plus, both of which are sold at pretty incredible discounts now that their sequels are out and about.
What do you say about a low-cost tablet?
No, the Galaxy Tab S9 does not fall into that category, even at a cool $150 discount. But its bang for buck is pretty darn great, and if you can't afford a new high-end Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is right there at a massively reduced price of its own.
Google's Pixel Tablet, meanwhile, aims (and largely succeeds) to strike a good balance between power and affordability, including a very handy and unique charging speaker dock at a decent overall discount.
We've got deeply discounted smartwatches too
No, these are not the latest and greatest smartwatches out there from Apple, Samsung, and Google. But if you can't afford or simply don't want the high-end Apple Watch Series 9, Galaxy Watch 7, or Pixel Watch 2, their budget-friendly cousins and/or predecessors listed here can provide excellent value at their freshly reduced prices.
Let's go out with a bang with the top earbuds and headphones deals this week!
Can you think of a better way to wrap up your week, month, or whole summer than with a nice new pair of wireless earbuds or headphones at an unrivaled price? We sure can't, especially when said audio accessory comes from Apple, Apple subsidiary Beats, or Apple rival Jabra.
Both the "regular" second-gen AirPods and second-gen AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are sold at phenomenal discounts today, while the Jabra Elite 8 Active can be an excellent alternative for outdoorsy users. Finally, the Beats Solo 4 are undoubtedly your best over-ear option on a tight budget right now, and have been that way for quite some time.
