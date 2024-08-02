Weekly deals roundup: The spotlight is on the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and more

Up Next:





Of course, if you don't want to think about school yet or you're past that stage in your life and simply want to enjoy the rest of your summer, you can also find a lot of nice stuff at an excellent price on our latest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals from around the interwebs. There's basically something for everyone here, ranging from affordable Pixel handsets to super-premium Samsung foldables, low-cost Android tablets, low-cost wearables, and... low-cost earbuds.

Check out the three best deals available today!

Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Free $250 Gift Card Included $120 off (10%) Gift $1099 99 $1219 99 Buy at BestBuy













Believe it or not, Best Buy appears to have further improved its introductory Z Flip 6 promotion from a few weeks back by increasing the value of the clamshell's bundled freebie from $200 to $250. That makes for an unbeatable bang-for-buck equation (at least for the time being) in a massively competitive foldable market that Samsung is all of a sudden struggling in

Want more smartphone bargains? Here you go:

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color $53 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included $420 off (18%) Buy at Amazon



Let's be honest, none of these deeply discounted phones qualifies for the "bargain" or "steal" label at prices of (well) over $300. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, continues to cost a small fortune (with a nice little gift included), and the hot new Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is only affordable by today's high-end foldable standards.





But all the devices listed in this little sub-category of our latest weekly deals roundup are absolute and undeniable value champions, each in their own right, each with their individual set of strengths and specific target audience. The Galaxy A35 is clearly the best budget 5G option for the most cash-strapped buyers out there, followed by the very recently released Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger and the Pixel 8 high-ender, which is on sale at a decidedly mid-end price.





Then you've got last year's premium Motorola Edge Plus and Razr Plus , both of which are sold at pretty incredible discounts now that their sequels are out and about.

What do you say about a low-cost tablet?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Slim Metal Design, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Selfie Shooter, Dual AKG Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $120 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 14, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Selfie Shooter, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Smart Home Controls, Two Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $151 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





No, the Galaxy Tab S9 does not fall into that category, even at a cool $150 discount. But its bang for buck is pretty darn great, and if you can't afford a new high-end Samsung tablet , the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is right there at a massively reduced price of its own.





Google's Pixel Tablet , meanwhile, aims (and largely succeeds) to strike a good balance between power and affordability, including a very handy and unique charging speaker dock at a decent overall discount.

We've got deeply discounted smartwatches too

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.3-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 300mAh Battery, Two Color Options $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 9 , Galaxy Watch 7 , or Pixel Watch 2 , their budget-friendly cousins and/or predecessors listed here can provide excellent value at their freshly reduced prices. No, these are not the latest and greatest smartwatches out there from Apple, Samsung, and Google. But if you can't afford or simply don't want the high-end, or, their budget-friendly cousins and/or predecessors listed here can provide excellent value at their freshly reduced prices.

Let's go out with a bang with the top earbuds and headphones deals this week!

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $59 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Can you think of a better way to wrap up your week, month, or whole summer than with a nice new pair of wireless earbuds or headphones at an unrivaled price? We sure can't, especially when said audio accessory comes from Apple, Apple subsidiary Beats, or Apple rival Jabra.





Both the "regular" second-gen AirPods and second-gen AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are sold at phenomenal discounts today, while the Jabra Elite 8 Active can be an excellent alternative for outdoorsy users. Finally, the Beats Solo 4 are undoubtedly your best over-ear option on a tight budget right now, and have been that way for quite some time.

How well-equipped are you for your impending return to the classroom this fall? No, we're not talking about books, backpacks, pencils, or other "traditional" school supplies here, but rather smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and headphones, which you might need to help you with your homework or just to unwind between classes.