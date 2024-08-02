Google's mid-range Pixel 8a achieves its full budget-friendly potential at $100 discount

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

If you were left a little disappointed by the $499 starting price of the otherwise phenomenal Pixel 8a mid-ranger a couple of months back, the latest (and greatest) Amazon deal is bound to turn that frown upside down and make the stock Android-running 6.1-incher more appealing than you may have anticipated.

Marked down by a decent 50 bucks for the first time on Prime Day a few weeks ago and surprisingly maintained at that reduced price after Amazon's big summer sales event ended, the Tensor G3-powered handset can now be had at a heftier $100 discount. This applies to both the Pixel 8a's entry-level 128GB storage configuration in three different colorways and a 256 gig variant available in a single "Obsidian" hue.

Because Prime Day 2024 is obviously a thing of the past, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any sort of hoops to score this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount. We can't predict the future with any reasonable degree of confidence, of course, but our educated guess right now is that the Pixel 8a will not go down to lower prices than these anytime soon. Most likely, not until Black Friday at least, and possibly not at any point during the extended holiday season.

As evidenced in our in-depth Pixel 8a review, Google has basically killed its own "vanilla" Pixel 8 model with this budget-friendly device, which positively shines in the overall performance, display quality, and long-term software support departments while failing to impress with the size of its screen bezels and mediocre charging speeds. 

Still, the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at such remarkably low prices, making this bad boy probably the best budget 5G phone around right now (although possibly not for long). It's obviously smart to hurry up and pull the trigger before the promotion inevitably goes away, unless of course, you'd still rather own the "standard" Pixel 8... for some reason.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

