Google's mid-range Pixel 8a achieves its full budget-friendly potential at $100 discount





Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color $100 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Because Prime Day 2024 is obviously a thing of the past, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any sort of hoops to score this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount. We can't predict the future with any reasonable degree of confidence, of course, but our educated guess right now is that the Pixel 8a will not go down to lower prices than these anytime soon. Most likely, not until Black Friday at least, and possibly not at any point during the extended holiday season.





As evidenced in our in-depth Pixel 8a review Google has basically killed its own "vanilla" Pixel 8 model with this budget-friendly device, which positively shines in the overall performance, display quality, and long-term software support departments while failing to impress with the size of its screen bezels and mediocre charging speeds.





Pixel 8 ... for some reason. Still, the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at such remarkably low prices, making this bad boy probably the best budget 5G phone around right now (although possibly not for long). It's obviously smart to hurry up and pull the trigger before the promotion inevitably goes away, unless of course, you'd still rather own the "standard"... for some reason.