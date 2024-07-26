Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is shown off in its four colors in these new leaks

The smartphone world is eagerly anticipating Google's August 13th event, where the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series. Leaks and rumors have been swirling, and a recent reveal has given us an early glimpse of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro variant in its four rumored colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. This model is set to break new ground for Google by offering a compact flagship phone with all the premium features that users expect.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel | Image credit — Android Headlines

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sleek and modern design, departing from previous models with its distinctive camera bar and flat sides. It is said to feature a vibrant 6.3-inch display, making it ideal for media consumption and everyday tasks. While it's smaller than some other flagship phones, it doesn't compromise on power or features.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Obsidian | Image credit — Android Headlines

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to be powered by the new Tensor G4 processor, Google's latest chip designed for optimal performance and efficiency. It's also expected to come with a generous 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness. 

The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Rose | Image credit — Android Headlines

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Pixel 9 Pro's camera setup is rumored to mirror the impressive capabilities of the Pixel 8 Pro. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, promising exceptional photo quality and versatility.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Porcelain | Image credit — Android Headlines

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will be officially announced on August 13th. This marks a significant shift for Google, as it's the first time they're offering a truly "small" flagship model. In the past, smaller Pixel phones often lacked certain features or came with lower-resolution displays. However, the Pixel 9 Pro aims to change that by providing a compact yet powerful option for users who prefer smaller devices.

We eagerly await the official announcement of the Pixel 9 series. If the leaks and rumors hold true, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a game-changer in the world of compact flagship phones, offering a compelling alternative for users who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance or features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

