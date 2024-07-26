The Google Pixel 9 Pro is shown off in its four colors in these new leaks
Up Next:
The smartphone world is eagerly anticipating Google's August 13th event, where the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series. Leaks and rumors have been swirling, and a recent reveal has given us an early glimpse of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro variant in its four rumored colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. This model is set to break new ground for Google by offering a compact flagship phone with all the premium features that users expect.
We eagerly await the official announcement of the Pixel 9 series. If the leaks and rumors hold true, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a game-changer in the world of compact flagship phones, offering a compelling alternative for users who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance or features.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel | Image credit — Android Headlines
The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sleek and modern design, departing from previous models with its distinctive camera bar and flat sides. It is said to feature a vibrant 6.3-inch display, making it ideal for media consumption and everyday tasks. While it's smaller than some other flagship phones, it doesn't compromise on power or features.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Obsidian | Image credit — Android Headlines
Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to be powered by the new Tensor G4 processor, Google's latest chip designed for optimal performance and efficiency. It's also expected to come with a generous 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Rose | Image credit — Android Headlines
Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Pixel 9 Pro's camera setup is rumored to mirror the impressive capabilities of the Pixel 8 Pro. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, promising exceptional photo quality and versatility.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro in Porcelain | Image credit — Android Headlines
The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will be officially announced on August 13th. This marks a significant shift for Google, as it's the first time they're offering a truly "small" flagship model. In the past, smaller Pixel phones often lacked certain features or came with lower-resolution displays. However, the Pixel 9 Pro aims to change that by providing a compact yet powerful option for users who prefer smaller devices.
We eagerly await the official announcement of the Pixel 9 series. If the leaks and rumors hold true, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a game-changer in the world of compact flagship phones, offering a compelling alternative for users who prioritize portability without sacrificing performance or features.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: