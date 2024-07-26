Weekly deals roundup: It's (still) raining Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Motorola, and more crazy discounts
You may find this hard to believe, but a number of major US retailers are keeping the top mobile tech deals coming long after the end of Amazon's spectacular recent Prime Day 2024 sales event.
Yes, ladies and gents, some of the best phones in the world today are still massively discounted at not just Amazon, but also Best Buy or Motorola's official US e-store, and with them, you can get top tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones at very special prices right now.
The cool thing about the post-Prime Day offers detailed below is without a doubt that most of them require no special conditions whatsoever. Whether you're looking to prepare for your impending return to the classroom or simply want to entertain yourself for the rest of the summer, our latest collection of week-ending bargains and steals almost certainly includes everything you could possibly need (or desire) to put a big smile on your face.
These are today's top three deals
Yes, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are shipping across the nation, which means that their phenomenal pre-order promotions are technically gone. But Amazon has replaced those seemingly unbeatable deals with... identical combinations of outright discounts and freebies.
That's right, you can still get upper-tier variants of Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses at the same prices as entry-level configurations, and on top of that, Amazon continues to throw in a $200 gift card with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a $300 gift card with the Z Fold 6.
If you don't necessarily need thebest foldable phone in the world right now, last year's mid-range Motorola Razr can be yours at a bargain price after a massive (although not record-breaking) $300 discount. This is obviously far from a flawless device, but its value proposition looks almost impossible to eclipse today.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty awesome
If you're a Motorola fan, you should probably pull the trigger on your favorite (new or old) member of the Edge or Razr family before its freshly reduced price inevitably goes up. The "regular" Edge (2023) in particular looks like a crazy steal at a huge 50 percent discount from an already reasonable $600 list price, while the hot new Razr+ high-ender can be an excellent alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its introductory $100 discount.
The 2023-released Edge Plus and Razr Plus are definitely not to be ignored at their own substantially reduced prices either... unless, of course, you're a bigger fan of OnePlus than Motorola, in which case you should probably consider the company's latest premium handsets at their latest premium discounts.
Last but certainly not least, the OnePlus Open is... not currently as affordable as it's ever been, but it's still a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 it competes against with a similarly flexible and gorgeous design and similarly advanced specifications.
Check out your top discounted tablet options this week!
Does this list contain something for every type of tablet user? Pretty much. We're talking one ultra-affordable mid-range Android option with modern software and stellar long-term support, one super-fresh high-ender with a very reasonable price point, one significantly older flagship with a massive screen and slowly aging specs, and one jumbo-sized iPad with all the storage space in the world, as well as blazing fast 5G and an outdated but still uber-powerful Apple M2 chip under the hood.
Those are some great options across the board, and if you hurry, you can get them all at great prices with no strings attached.
Who wants a dirt-cheap smartwatch?
Okay, perhaps "dirt-cheap" is not the correct way to describe the Apple Watch Series 9 even at a cool $100 discount, but "pretty affordable" (especially for what it offers) sounds about right.
The non-rotating bezel-rocking Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, meanwhile, is even cheaper after an identical $100 discount, with the OnePlus Watch 2 squeezing right between the two hugely popular timepieces to provide an interesting alternative with an important battery life focus and very solid overall list of features and capabilities.
How about some sweetly discounted wireless earbuds or headphones?
We're not going to lie to you, this section of our latest weekly deals roundup is nowhere near as jam-packed as similar roundups from the last few weeks, but at least the three products in the category are all universally loved and available at excellent prices.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be a better option than the new Buds 3 Pro for more than one reason, while Apple's over-ear Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro have long been considered smarter purchases than the wildly overpriced AirPods Max, which is obviously more true than usual at huge discounts of 35 and 49 percent respectively.
