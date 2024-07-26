Weekly deals roundup: It's (still) raining Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Motorola, and more crazy discounts

You may find this hard to believe, but a number of major US retailers are keeping the top mobile tech deals coming long after the end of Amazon's spectacular recent Prime Day 2024 sales event.





still massively discounted at not just Amazon, but also Best Buy or Motorola's official US e-store, and with them, you can get very special prices right now. Yes, ladies and gents, some of the best phones in the world today aremassively discounted at not just Amazon, but also Best Buy or Motorola's official US e-store, and with them, you can get top tablets , smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones atspecial prices right now.





The cool thing about the post-Prime Day offers detailed below is without a doubt that most of them require no special conditions whatsoever. Whether you're looking to prepare for your impending return to the classroom or simply want to entertain yourself for the rest of the summer, our latest collection of week-ending bargains and steals almost certainly includes everything you could possibly need (or desire) to put a big smile on your face.

These are today's top three deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included $420 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola





Yes, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are shipping across the nation, which means that their phenomenal pre-order promotions are technically gone. But Amazon has replaced those seemingly unbeatable deals with... identical combinations of outright discounts and freebies.





That's right, you can still get upper-tier variants of Samsung's latest foldable powerhouses at the same prices as entry-level configurations, and on top of that, Amazon continues to throw in a $200 gift card with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a $300 gift card with the Z Fold 6





the in the world right now, last year's mid-range If you don't necessarily need best foldable phone in the world right now, last year's mid-range Motorola Razr can be yours at a bargain price after a massive (although not record-breaking) $300 discount. This is obviously far from a flawless device, but its value proposition looks almost impossible to eclipse today.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty awesome

Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $300 off (50%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($120 Discount Available Without Membership) $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($150 Discount Available Without Membership) $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $300 off (18%) Buy at Amazon



Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its introductory $100 discount. If you're a Motorola fan, you should probably pull the trigger on your favorite (new or old) member of the Edge or Razr family before its freshly reduced price inevitably goes up. The "regular" Edge (2023) in particular looks like a crazy steal at a huge 50 percent discount from an already reasonable $600 list price, while the hot new Razr+ high-ender can be an excellent alternative to Samsung'sat its introductory $100 discount.









Galaxy Z Fold 6 it competes against with a similarly flexible and gorgeous design and similarly advanced specifications. Last but certainly not least, the OnePlus Open is... not currently as affordable as it's ever been, but it's still a lot cheaper than theit competes against with a similarly flexible and gorgeous design and similarly advanced specifications.

Check out your top discounted tablet options this week!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $127 off (32%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, OnePlus Folio Case 2 Redemption Coupon Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Pre-order at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $600 off (30%) $1399 $1999 Buy at BestBuy









Those are some great options across the board, and if you hurry, you can get them all at great prices with no strings attached.

Who wants a dirt-cheap smartwatch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.3-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 300mAh Battery, Graphite Color $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Okay, perhaps "dirt-cheap" is not the correct way to describe the Apple Watch Series 9 even at a cool $100 discount, but "pretty affordable" (especially for what it offers) sounds about right.





The non-rotating bezel-rocking Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 , meanwhile, is even cheaper after an identical $100 discount, with the OnePlus Watch 2 squeezing right between the two hugely popular timepieces to provide an interesting alternative with an important battery life focus and very solid overall list of features and capabilities.

How about some sweetly discounted wireless earbuds or headphones?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon





We're not going to lie to you, this section of our latest weekly deals roundup is nowhere near as jam-packed as similar roundups from the last few weeks, but at least the three products in the category are all universally loved and available at excellent prices.



