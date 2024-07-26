The OnePlus 12 super-flagship is on sale at outstanding discounts of up to $200 once again
Did you miss out on Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza last week, either because you're not a Prime member or because... you couldn't access the internet for a full 48 hours? Fret not, as Best Buy appears to be discreetly mimicking one of its arch-rival's top Prime-exclusive offers this year on one of the best Android phones in the world.
Normally priced at $799.99 and up, the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 can currently be yours for as little as $649.99 with no strings attached or an even lower $599.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus subscriber. It pretty much goes without saying that that's the retailer's (affordable) answer to Amazon Prime, costing you $49.99 a year... which you'll effectively recover with this one cool new deal.
Of course, the service includes a lot of nice perks and benefits, from free standard shipping and free 2-day shipping on thousands of items to an extended 60-day return window for "most" products and many other awesome promotions like this enhanced OnePlus 12 discount.
Circling back to the 6.82-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, we should probably highlight that your $150 savings with no special requirements and $200 savings with My Best Buy Plus memberships apply to both the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration and top-of-the-line 512 gig variant.
The latter model adds an extra 4 gigs of RAM to the former's already generous 12GB memory count for a simply unrivaled multitasking experience, and no matter which of the two variants you're more interested in, chances are you'll be extremely happy with everything from the overall system performance to the screen quality, camera versatility, battery life, and charging speeds.
As pointed out in our comprehensive OnePlus 12 review a while back, this is easily the best OnePlus phone ever released, which automatically makes it one of the all-around greatest phones money can buy in 2024, especially at a reasonable price of $599.99 and up.
