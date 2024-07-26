Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The OnePlus 12 super-flagship is on sale at outstanding discounts of up to $200 once again

Did you miss out on Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza last week, either because you're not a Prime member or because... you couldn't access the internet for a full 48 hours? Fret not, as Best Buy appears to be discreetly mimicking one of its arch-rival's top Prime-exclusive offers this year on one of the best Android phones in the world.

Normally priced at $799.99 and up, the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 can currently be yours for as little as $649.99 with no strings attached or an even lower $599.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus subscriber. It pretty much goes without saying that that's the retailer's (affordable) answer to Amazon Prime, costing you $49.99 a year... which you'll effectively recover with this one cool new deal.

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($150 Discount Available Without Membership)
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black and Green Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($150 Discount Available Without Membership)
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Of course, the service includes a lot of nice perks and benefits, from free standard shipping and free 2-day shipping on thousands of items to an extended 60-day return window for "most" products and many other awesome promotions like this enhanced OnePlus 12 discount.

Circling back to the 6.82-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, we should probably highlight that your $150 savings with no special requirements and $200 savings with My Best Buy Plus memberships apply to both the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration and top-of-the-line 512 gig variant.

The latter model adds an extra 4 gigs of RAM to the former's already generous 12GB memory count for a simply unrivaled multitasking experience, and no matter which of the two variants you're more interested in, chances are you'll be extremely happy with everything from the overall system performance to the screen quality, camera versatility, battery life, and charging speeds. 

As pointed out in our comprehensive OnePlus 12 review a while back, this is easily the best OnePlus phone ever released, which automatically makes it one of the all-around greatest phones money can buy in 2024, especially at a reasonable price of $599.99 and up. 
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

