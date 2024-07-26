Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast





If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an even lower price than usual, at least in a 256GB storage configuration. That's the handset's upper-tier variant, mind you, and instead of costing $599.99, it's currently on sale for only $479.99 at Best Buy with no strings attached and no special requirements.

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options





Even better, you can save an additional 30 bucks if you're a My Best Buy Plus member, and if this combined $150 discount happens to sound familiar, it's probably because it matches Amazon's recent Prime Day 2024 offer





Technically, Best Buy is also listing the OnePlus 12R at up to $150 under its regular price in an entry-level 128 gig storage variant, but at least for the time being, there seems to be no way to actually order that Iron Gray-only model.





That's obviously due to the high demand generated by the phone's irresistible bang for your buck, and if you're not quick, you may well miss the opportunity to score this very rare and very hefty $120 to $150 discount on the 256GB model in your choice of gray or blue colors too.





In addition to a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (especially for those heavily reduced prices), the OnePlus 12R also has a gigantic 5,500mAh battery with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities going for it, as well as a super-bright and silky smooth 6.78-inch AMOLED display.





The build quality is as premium as on the best of the best Android phones out there today, and in a 256GB storage configuration, this puppy packs a hefty 16GB RAM, thus promising to blow many costlier devices out of the water with its towering multitasking skills.