Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger is a top post-Prime Day bargain at this big discount





The latest edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, for instance, is currently marked down by a substantial $120 in an entry-level 64GB configuration and an even heftier 127 bucks with double that amount of local digital hoarding room.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, No Prime Membership Required $120 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, No Prime Membership Required $127 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Because the slate's 64 and 128 gig storage variants are typically available for $329.99 and $399.99 respectively, this killer post-Prime Day offer makes the Tab S6 Lite (2024) undeniably one of the best budget tablets out there right now.





Granted, these are slightly smaller discounts than what you could claim earlier this week with a Prime membership , but on the decidedly bright side of things, you no longer need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of Amazon's stellar generosity.





As its full name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a very recently released device... with an extremely similar set of characteristics as the first-gen Tab S6 Lite from 2020. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, with that premium metal-and-glass construction and built-in S Pen, for instance, being absolutely timeless strengths for the tablet's sub-$300 bracket.





That recent release guarantees a level of long-term software support that similarly affordable products from other brands can't even hope to compete with, and although it lacks 120Hz refresh rate technology, the 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution is also not half bad when you consider the value proposition as a whole.