Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger is a top post-Prime Day bargain at this big discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger is a top post-Prime Day bargain at this big discount
They say that all good things must come to an end, but while Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sales event is obviously no exception to the rule, the e-commerce giant is keeping the hot summer deals coming with a bunch of new (or extended) promotions that you're likely to find just as appealing (if not more so).

The latest edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, for instance, is currently marked down by a substantial $120 in an entry-level 64GB configuration and an even heftier 127 bucks with double that amount of local digital hoarding room.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, No Prime Membership Required
$120 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, No Prime Membership Required
$127 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Because the slate's 64 and 128 gig storage variants are typically available for $329.99 and $399.99 respectively, this killer post-Prime Day offer makes the Tab S6 Lite (2024) undeniably one of the best budget tablets out there right now.

Granted, these are slightly smaller discounts than what you could claim earlier this week with a Prime membership, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you no longer need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of Amazon's stellar generosity.

As its full name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a very recently released device... with an extremely similar set of characteristics as the first-gen Tab S6 Lite from 2020. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, with that premium metal-and-glass construction and built-in S Pen, for instance, being absolutely timeless strengths for the tablet's sub-$300 bracket.

That recent release guarantees a level of long-term software support that similarly affordable products from other brands can't even hope to compete with, and although it lacks 120Hz refresh rate technology, the 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution is also not half bad when you consider the value proposition as a whole.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless