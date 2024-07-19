Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger is a top post-Prime Day bargain at this big discount
They say that all good things must come to an end, but while Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sales event is obviously no exception to the rule, the e-commerce giant is keeping the hot summer deals coming with a bunch of new (or extended) promotions that you're likely to find just as appealing (if not more so).
The latest edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, for instance, is currently marked down by a substantial $120 in an entry-level 64GB configuration and an even heftier 127 bucks with double that amount of local digital hoarding room.
Because the slate's 64 and 128 gig storage variants are typically available for $329.99 and $399.99 respectively, this killer post-Prime Day offer makes the Tab S6 Lite (2024) undeniably one of the best budget tablets out there right now.
Granted, these are slightly smaller discounts than what you could claim earlier this week with a Prime membership, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you no longer need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of Amazon's stellar generosity.
As its full name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a very recently released device... with an extremely similar set of characteristics as the first-gen Tab S6 Lite from 2020. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, with that premium metal-and-glass construction and built-in S Pen, for instance, being absolutely timeless strengths for the tablet's sub-$300 bracket.
That recent release guarantees a level of long-term software support that similarly affordable products from other brands can't even hope to compete with, and although it lacks 120Hz refresh rate technology, the 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution is also not half bad when you consider the value proposition as a whole.
