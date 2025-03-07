Weekly deals roundup: Get your record high Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra discounts, and much more!
You probably didn't expect this week to be as eventful as it was on both the product launch front and in terms of new deals on popular new and old mobile devices, but here I am, ready to discuss, analyze, compare, and contrast three upgraded iPads that are already on sale at special prices, as well as quite possibly the best Android phones in the world at their highest discounts to date.
That's just the tip of our latest epic weekly deals roundup, with plenty of alternatives to Samsung's Galaxy S25-series handsets, a bunch of excellent Android tablets, probably the two best smartwatches out there right now, and a couple of top-notch wireless earbuds options all sharing the spotlight as they each try to convince you to spend your hard-earned money on them.
This week's top three deals are simply unbeatable
Google's most affordable Pixel 9 variant at $200 off its list price with no strings attached? That's a bargain for the ages as far as Android purists are concerned, and yet in many ways the super-rare Amazon offer is overshadowed by Samsung's unprecedented Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra promotions with no obligatory trade-in.
Yes, the cheapest member of the hot new S25 family of super-premium Samsung phones is a lot cheaper than usual in two online-exclusive colorways, while the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased directly from its manufacturer at an incredible $300 discount in three different shades... if you hurry.
Naturally, both the compact S25 and the jumbo-sized S25 Ultra can be yours at significantly lower prices with the right trade-in, as Samsung is being both exceptionally generous and flexible for its week-long Discover Spring event scheduled to end... on Sunday.
Want more amazing smartphone offers? Here you go:
Still can't afford any of the three Android high-enders featured above? The Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger could be the ideal device for you at a massive 45 percent discount... that we've actually all seen before. What we haven't seen prior to this week is a deep $190 price cut on a costlier Galaxy S24 FE with 256GB storage.
Then we've got a few other familiar deals on last year's OnePlus 12 and Motorola Razr+ flagships, as well as a completely unprecedented Motorola Edge+ (2023) promo bundling that curvy beaut with two phenomenal gifts worth a combined $570.
Fans of foldable devices who don't really have any intention to wait for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch in July can "settle" for the existing Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 at a killer price, while the awkward middle child of the Galaxy S25 family is a little less awkward this week at $270 off list in a 512GB storage variant.
Now this is an epic batch of discounted tablets!
I'll be honest with you, I don't remember the last time I deemed eight different tablets as worthy of a mention in one of my weekly deals roundups. But there was simply no way that I could snub any of those four iPads, for instance, even if three of them are likely to look very similar... to the untrained eye.
The new 11-inch "base" iPad with Apple A16 power is obviously very different from the Apple M3-based iPad Air 11 (2025), which in turn is clearly not the same product as a 2022-released iPad Pro 11 flagship with M2 power and a whopping 2TB storage space.
Then you've got the brand-new iPad Air 13 (M3) at a decent discount already, and for fans of other platforms, three amazing (and amazingly affordable) Android slates from Samsung and OnePlus, and last but certainly not least, an absolute beast of a Windows 11-running Surface Pro 11 with Copilot support, 5G connectivity, and no less than 16 gigs of RAM at no less than $400 off its regular price.
All you need is the right smartwatch at the right price
Are you an iPhone user? Then the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably right for you, especially at a new record high discount of $100 in many different variants and models.
Do you instead own an Android handset? Then you should look no further than Samsung's nicely discounted Galaxy Watch 7 (with a complimentary spare band also included) if you want to pair said phone with an elegant, reasonably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed timepiece.
That is all... for this week, at least.
How about some awesome affordable earbuds to wrap up your shopping session?
Nothing says spring quite like Apple's sweat-resistant and noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds, which are once again on sale at a very special price from Amazon in a number of different color options.
Unless, of course, you simply can't conceive the idea of buying anything less than Apple's best of the best wireless earbuds, which are still the aging AirPods Pro 2, especially at a nice discount of their own. No other options needed!
