Weekly deals roundup: Get your record high Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra discounts, and much more!

You probably didn't expect this week to be as eventful as it was on both the product launch front and in terms of new deals on popular new and old mobile devices, but here I am, ready to discuss, analyze, compare, and contrast three upgraded iPads that are already on sale at special prices, as well as quite possibly the best Android phones in the world at their highest discounts to date.





Galaxy S25 -series handsets, a bunch of excellent That's just the tip of our latest epic weekly deals roundup, with plenty of alternatives to Samsung's-series handsets, a bunch of excellent Android tablets , probably the two best smartwatches out there right now, and a couple of top-notch wireless earbuds options all sharing the spotlight as they each try to convince you to spend your hard-earned money on them.

This week's top three deals are simply unbeatable

Google Pixel 9 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $674 99 $799 99 $125 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $999 99 $1299 99 $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Galaxy S25 Google's most affordable Pixel 9 variant at $200 off its list price with no strings attached? That's a bargain for the ages as far as Android purists are concerned, and yet in many ways the super-rare Amazon offer is overshadowed by Samsung's unprecedentedand S25 Ultra promotions with no obligatory trade-in.

Yes, the cheapest member of the hot new S25 family of super-premium Samsung phones is a lot cheaper than usual in two online-exclusive colorways, while the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased directly from its manufacturer at an incredible $300 discount in three different shades... if you hurry.





Naturally, both the compact S25 and the jumbo-sized S25 Ultra can be yours at significantly lower prices with the right trade-in, as Samsung is being both exceptionally generous and flexible for its week-long Discover Spring event scheduled to end... on Sunday.

Want more amazing smartphone offers? Here you go:

Motorola Edge (2024) $299 99 $549 99 $250 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $190 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 $699 99 $899 99 $200 off (22%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, LUCKY25 Promo Code Required Buy at OnePlus Motorola razr Plus (2024) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Multiple Color Options Buy at Motorola Gift Motorola Edge+ (2023) $799 99 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25+ $849 99 $1119 99 $270 off (24%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $899 99 $1219 99 $320 off (26%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1299 99 $1899 99 $600 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, White Color, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Eligible Device Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Still can't afford any of the three Android high-enders featured above? The Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger could be the ideal device for you at a massive 45 percent discount... that we've actually all seen before. What we haven't seen prior to this week is a deep $190 price cut on a costlier Galaxy S24 FE with 256GB storage.





Then we've got a few other familiar deals on last year's OnePlus 12 and Motorola Razr+ flagships, as well as a completely unprecedented Motorola Edge+ (2023) promo bundling that curvy beaut with two phenomenal gifts worth a combined $570.



Now this is an epic batch of discounted tablets!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $199 99 $319 99 $120 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, No Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Apple Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $20 off (6%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $399 99 $599 99 $200 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $479 99 $549 99 $70 off (13%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Apple Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $40 off (7%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Pre-order at Amazon Apple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $50 off (6%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $999 $1899 $900 off (47%) Wi-Fi 6E, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Color Options Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro $1399 99 $1799 99 $400 off (22%) 11th Edition, Device Only, Wi-Fi + 5G, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color Buy at BestBuy





I'll be honest with you, I don't remember the last time I deemed eight different tablets as worthy of a mention in one of my weekly deals roundups. But there was simply no way that I could snub any of those four iPads, for instance, even if three of them are likely to look very similar... to the untrained eye.









Then you've got the brand-new iPad Air 13 (M3) at a decent discount already, and for fans of other platforms, three amazing (and amazingly affordable) Android slates from Samsung and OnePlus, and last but certainly not least, an absolute beast of a Windows 11-running Surface Pro 11 with Copilot support, 5G connectivity, and no less than 16 gigs of RAM at no less than $400 off its regular price.

All you need is the right smartwatch at the right price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $289 99 $399 98 $110 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Two Color Options, Backup Band Included, No Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon





Are you an iPhone user? Then the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably right for you, especially at a new record high discount of $100 in many different variants and models.





Do you instead own an Android handset? Then you should look no further than Samsung's nicely discounted Galaxy Watch 7 (with a complimentary spare band also included) if you want to pair said phone with an elegant, reasonably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed timepiece.





That is all... for this week, at least.

How about some awesome affordable earbuds to wrap up your shopping session?

Beats Studio Buds $50 off (33%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon





Nothing says spring quite like Apple's sweat-resistant and noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds, which are once again on sale at a very special price from Amazon in a number of different color options.



