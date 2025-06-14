Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

At $246 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers even more value than usual

The smartwatch packs great durability and is loaded with features. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a Galaxy Watch Ultra on a wrist.
Summer is the best time of year for outdoor adventures. And if you're looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, you'll need one that's durable, water-resistant, and packed with features. While there are quite a few wearables that fit this description, there is only one for Samsung fans—the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

With its titanium case and sapphire crystal display, this powerhouse offers incredible durability. In addition, its IP68 and 10ATM ratings ensure complete protection against dust, allow it to survive water submersion of up to five feet for 30 minutes and even handle quick dives to about 328 feet.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $246 on Amazon!

$246 off (38%)
Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a massive $246 discount on Amazon! Built to handle anything, this rugged smartwatch offers features like FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung’s advanced body composition tracking. Don’t miss out—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Then there is its solid battery life. With heart rate tracking on and the always-on display off, you can expect around two days of use per charge, which is pretty great for a Galaxy Watch. On top of that, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a premium smartwatch, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis.

Of course, all these bells and whistles don't come cheap. With a price of around $650, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely also ultra expensive. However, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently selling it a generous $246 discount, slashing a whole 38% off its price. This lets you get one of the best smartwatches money can buy for just under $405.

We encourage you to act fast, as the discount was $261 just a few weeks ago, and you never know when it might drop again. And while the offer doesn't come directly from Amazon, you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. In other words, there's nothing to worry about.

So, don't wait around! Tap the deal button in this article and get one at a bargain price now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation
Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation
OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users
WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless