At $246 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers even more value than usual
The smartwatch packs great durability and is loaded with features. Don't miss out!
Summer is the best time of year for outdoor adventures. And if you're looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, you'll need one that's durable, water-resistant, and packed with features. While there are quite a few wearables that fit this description, there is only one for Samsung fans—the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Then there is its solid battery life. With heart rate tracking on and the always-on display off, you can expect around two days of use per charge, which is pretty great for a Galaxy Watch. On top of that, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a premium smartwatch, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and Samsung's body composition analysis.
We encourage you to act fast, as the discount was $261 just a few weeks ago, and you never know when it might drop again. And while the offer doesn't come directly from Amazon, you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. In other words, there's nothing to worry about.
So, don't wait around! Tap the deal button in this article and get one at a bargain price now!
With its titanium case and sapphire crystal display, this powerhouse offers incredible durability. In addition, its IP68 and 10ATM ratings ensure complete protection against dust, allow it to survive water submersion of up to five feet for 30 minutes and even handle quick dives to about 328 feet.
Of course, all these bells and whistles don't come cheap. With a price of around $650, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is definitely also ultra expensive. However, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently selling it a generous $246 discount, slashing a whole 38% off its price. This lets you get one of the best smartwatches money can buy for just under $405.
