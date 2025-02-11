AT&T takes a page out of T-Mobile's playbook for an absurdly great new iPhone 16 Pro deal

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Do you have an old, broken iPhone and a dream of owning one of the best phones money can buy in 2025 without spending a small fortune on it? What if I were to tell you that you can now get a free iPhone 16 Pro from one of America's top wireless service providers with little to no effort?

Believe it or not, that carrier is AT&T instead of T-Mobile, and this phenomenal new deal has been kicked off with minimal fanfare last week. Normally priced at $999.99 and up, the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro with Apple A18 Pro processing power and three rear-facing cameras will drop to $0 with a monthly installment plan and "eligible" trade-in.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

$0
$999 99
$1000 off (100%)
5G, 128GB Storage, 6.3-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, Ceramic Shield Glass, Apple A18 Pro Processor, 48 + 12 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Color Options, Trade-In and Monthly Installment Plan Required
Buy at AT&T

That may not sound like the most straightforward carrier promotion, but incredibly enough, the list of devices that qualify for a $1,000 discount (via bill credits) includes the iPhone 13 Pro... in "any" condition. That's right, AT&T will take a broken four-year-old smartphone off your hands and give you a cool thousand bucks for it towards the latest and greatest Apple handsets on the market today.

Naturally, newer devices (in any condition) are also eligible for the exact same iPhone 16 Pro discount, which can be used to substantially reduce the price of a jumbo-sized iPhone 16 Pro Max as well if you so choose. Or you can always opt for a free "vanilla" iPhone 16 under identical terms and conditions.

Said terms stipulate that the offer is available in "select" locations only with new line activations and upgrades of existing lines, and somewhat predictably, affordable plans like Value Plus and Value Plus Unlimited are unfortunately not eligible. 

Still, this seems like an unmissable opportunity to score an amazing device like the iPhone 16 Pro for free and get rid of a non-working iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max in the process. Other gadgets that can get you the same unbeatable $1,000 discount include Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (all in "any" condition), so clearly, this is the time to make the jump to an iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max.

Do you have an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, or 13 Mini in your possession that you'd like to ditch instead? Not to worry, as AT&T will give you $830 for (each of) those devices too, which you can use to reduce the price of an iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max or to get an iPhone 16 for free.

Where did this sudden generosity come from? Well, it's pretty clear that AT&T is finding it harder and harder to compete against T-Mobile and Verizon, so it obviously makes sense to try to replicate some of the former's most popular deals, which the latter carrier has also taken inspiration from a couple of times in the recent past.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

