Motorola is bracing itself to release the most extra foldable of 2025
Foldable phones are the new fashion statement — just ask Motorola.
The leaks were right — Motorola is indeed giving the standard Razr (2025) a luxury makeover, and the newly leaked official renders leave little to the imagination.
Confirmed to be launching on August 5, the Swarovski Edition Razr (2025) brings bling to Motorola’s already stylish clamshell foldable — and it won’t be alone. A new light blue Buds Loop variant will also be revealed at the same event.
Otherwise, it’s business as usual on the inside — which means the same MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, 6.9" foldable AMOLED main display, 3.6" cover screen, and 50MP dual-camera setup.
With the Razr (2025) Swarovski Edition, Motorola is also signaling that its most affordable foldable can still be premium — at least in terms of looks. If the $699 price point holds, this could become the most accessible “luxury” foldable on the market.
The only question left is whether this edition will be widely available or limited to select regions and retailers. We’ll find out more on August 5 — and you can expect full coverage from us when the Razr (2025) Swarovski Edition officially hits the runway.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this bedazzled foldable. We previously reported that Motorola was working on a special Swarovski edition of the Razr, and now those early rumors are further supported by Motorola’s own product renders.
A sparkly twist on a familiar design
Unlike the pink-tinted Paris Hilton edition of the Razr Plus (2025), the Swarovski Edition is focused on the regular Razr. From what we can see in the new renders, this version features:
- A crystal-studded, fabric-like texture on the back panel
- A single Swarovski crystal embedded in the hinge
- Polished, reflective buttons for extra flair
Otherwise, it’s business as usual on the inside — which means the same MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, 6.9" foldable AMOLED main display, 3.6" cover screen, and 50MP dual-camera setup.
If you missed it, here’s the full breakdown of the Motorola Razr (2025):
|Spec
|Details
|Display
|6.9" LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
|Cover Display
|3.6" AMOLED, 90Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400X
|Software
|Android 15
|RAM & Storage
|8 GB + 256 GB
|Cameras
|50 MP main + 13 MP ultrawide
|Selfie
|32 MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|Price
|$699
Motorola’s growing love affair with luxury
This isn’t Motorola’s first Swarovski collaboration either. Earlier this year, we saw a glitzy version of the Buds Loop, and now the Razr is getting the same bedazzled treatment. Judging by the frequency of these limited editions, it’s clear Motorola sees value in catering to users who want something a little more fashion-forward.
With the Razr (2025) Swarovski Edition, Motorola is also signaling that its most affordable foldable can still be premium — at least in terms of looks. If the $699 price point holds, this could become the most accessible “luxury” foldable on the market.
The only question left is whether this edition will be widely available or limited to select regions and retailers. We’ll find out more on August 5 — and you can expect full coverage from us when the Razr (2025) Swarovski Edition officially hits the runway.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: