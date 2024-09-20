Boost Mobile adds yet another deal for the iPhone 16 line

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Now that Apple is releasing the iPhone 16 series today, Boost Mobile has added a new deal to the other ones that it mentioned back on September 9th when the iPhone 16 line was introduced by Apple. We will refresh your memory by going over the original deals but first, the new deal is available starting today at Boost Mobile retail stores. Get $400 off any of the four iPhone 16 series models when you subscribe to the $60/mo. Unlimited Premium plan.

Sam Sindha, SVP of National Retail Sales & Operations at Boost Mobile said, "Our in-store offer allows customers to walk out of Boost Mobile stores with their iPhone 16 of choice while saving $400, ensuring both immediate and long-term savings. And with blazing fast speeds on our nationwide 5G network, customers can experience the latest iPhone 16 features to the fullest."

Now if you sign up for the $65 per month Infinite Access plan, you can get $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup. No trade-in is required and your device is automatically unlocked after 60 days! Boost Mobile also can now take advantage of its partnership with Apple Retail to offer you the sweetest of iPhone 16 deals. Take the $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with the Infinite Access plan and with a trade-in of an older iPhone you might be able to put together credits of up to $1,650 which would result in a free iPhone 16 Pro Max.

There are other deals as well. Buy the iPhone 16 at full price with the $25 per month Unlimited plan and get a free year of wireless service. Or you can take the $25 per month you are receiving from Boost and apply it to the $50 per month Unlimited plan or the $60 per month Unlimited Premium plan.

"We also offer $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup with our Infinite Access Plan with no trade-in required. Most major carriers require a trade-in to be able to get their best offer. We don't do that. You get the savings without giving up your current phone. The second thing that makes it unique is that you're eligible to upgrade every year to the latest iPhone."-Jeremy McCarty, SVP of Partnerships and Growth, Boost Mobile

Recommended Stories
Boost is now running a national television ad campaign that revolves around the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier notes, "Boost Mobile’s key differentiator: no trade-ins required for any iPhone 16 promotions. The campaign runs across broadcast, streaming, digital, social, and radio from September 20, 2024, through January 2025." With these ads found all over the place until the beginning of next year, the odds favor that you will run across one of them at some time.

With all of the iPhone 16 deals in the marketplace, Boost has put together a very competitive, well-balanced range of offerings covering their lowest-priced plans to their highest-priced plans.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

