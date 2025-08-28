AT&T's new offering pulls out all the stops to simplify your complicated digital world
This latest security service wants to simplify your complex business operations.
It looks like the big carriers are putting a spotlight on business customers right now. First, T-Mobile rolled out a plan packed with perks for companies, and now AT&T is stepping up with something new of its own.
AT&T Business has teamed up with Cisco to launch AT&T Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Cisco, a cloud-based networking and security platform built to help businesses of all sizes. The goal is to create powerful, scalable tools that make it easier and safer for companies to keep up in today's fast-changing digital world.
AT&T says the service is flexible enough to fit different types of organizations – from mid-sized businesses with several branches, to large companies moving away from older systems, and even global enterprises that need extra reliability, scale, and security.
It brings consistent security, smoother app performance, and proactive network management under one roof. On top of that, it comes with zero-trust security, predictive path optimization, and centralized policy enforcement – features designed to cut down IT headaches and keep things running smoothly for employees.
AT&T Business has teamed up with Cisco to launch AT&T Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with Cisco, a cloud-based networking and security platform built to help businesses of all sizes. The goal is to create powerful, scalable tools that make it easier and safer for companies to keep up in today's fast-changing digital world.
So, what does this actually mean? By blending AT&T's network know-how with Cisco's advanced networking and security tech, the two companies are delivering a single service that covers a lot of ground. It makes IT simpler to manage, boosts protection against cyber threats, and ensures reliable connections whether your employees are in the office, at home, or on the road.
AT&T says the service is flexible enough to fit different types of organizations – from mid-sized businesses with several branches, to large companies moving away from older systems, and even global enterprises that need extra reliability, scale, and security.
Right now, many businesses rely on a patchwork of tools from multiple vendors, which often leads to gaps in security and complicated setups. AT&T SASE with Cisco aims to fix that by giving companies a cloud-native platform where everything works together.
It brings consistent security, smoother app performance, and proactive network management under one roof. On top of that, it comes with zero-trust security, predictive path optimization, and centralized policy enforcement – features designed to cut down IT headaches and keep things running smoothly for employees.
Today's businesses require solutions that not only enable seamless connectivity but also provide advanced security to protect their devices and data. Our long-standing relationship with Cisco allows us to deliver a unified, cloud-based service that simplifies network management and enhances security for businesses to safely grow and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.
– Shawn Hakl, head of product, AT&T Business, August 2025
Recommended Stories
This is how the new solution works. | Image credit – AT&T
Key highlights of AT&T SASE with Cisco:
- Multilayer security with Secure Service Edge (SSE).
- Smart routing and optimization powered by SD-WAN.
- Full visibility and reporting from the edge all the way to the cloud.
- Automated security workflows and real-time threat detection.
- Multi-cloud connectivity for easy integration across different platforms.
- Simplified IT management with one unified service instead of juggling multiple tools.
- End-to-end protection for users, devices, and data, no matter where they connect from.
If it still sounds confusing, here is the simple version: it is a new way for businesses to handle both networking and security in one place.
Think of it like this – your team could be spread out everywhere, with some people in the office, some working from home, and others traveling. Instead of relying on separate systems for security and connectivity, this service combines them into one streamlined cloud-based solution.
And it is worth noting this isn't AT&T's first similar move this year. Earlier in 2025, it also partnered with cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks on a similar cloud-based security solution aimed at keeping businesses even safer online.
Think of it like this – your team could be spread out everywhere, with some people in the office, some working from home, and others traveling. Instead of relying on separate systems for security and connectivity, this service combines them into one streamlined cloud-based solution.
So, for companies, that translates into:
- Easier management: fewer tools to juggle, one provider to handle it all.
- Stronger security: protection follows employees wherever they are.
- Better performance: apps and services stay smooth and reliable.
And it is worth noting this isn't AT&T's first similar move this year. Earlier in 2025, it also partnered with cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks on a similar cloud-based security solution aimed at keeping businesses even safer online.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: