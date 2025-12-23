AT&T unironically: bussin', slay and 6–7 are essential Xmas vocabulary
Here's the cheat sheet no one asked for.
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Someone at AT&T decided it's a good idea to introduce the general audience to the Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang, including cursed terms, phrases and brainrots like "6–7" and "slay". The goal is for different generations to communicate with each other in an easier, more natural way.
"We are connecting you to the people and the moments that matter most", AT&T says in an unauthored blog post.
AT&T says the holiday season is an opportunity to help different generations connect more easily and meaningfully, offering guidance to make family interactions, conversations, and gatherings feel more engaging and less awkward. Of course, AT&T can't bring itself to say "Christmas", but just "the holiday season".
AT&T's advice is to connect with the younger among us by texting, calls, or video chats. And here's what AT&T says to look out for (I'm keeping the telco's original interpretations):
So, now that you're an expert in communicating with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, let's move to the next group.
AT&T says this group thrives on nostalgia, relives the "good old days" and loves "talking a subject to death". Completely agree. Of course, 12-second TikTok clips are enough to exhaust everyone's attention span; who needs to discuss a topic more than that?!
Here are AT&T's advices about this group:
AT&T emphasizes that older generations enjoy staying connected, whether through mailed cards, phone calls, or video chats with family. They encourage including them in group chats and digital interactions, sharing selfies, GIFs, emojis, and stickers to help them stay engaged during the busy holiday season.
Whoa, I thought the English language itself was enough for the purposes of communicating, but I guess in 2025 we need something extra.
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It's Christmastime!
Image by AT&T
"We are connecting you to the people and the moments that matter most", AT&T says in an unauthored blog post.
AT&T says the holiday season is an opportunity to help different generations connect more easily and meaningfully, offering guidance to make family interactions, conversations, and gatherings feel more engaging and less awkward. Of course, AT&T can't bring itself to say "Christmas", but just "the holiday season".
So, without further ado, let's see how we can connect meaningfully with different generations.
Gen Z and Gen Alpha
AT&T's advice is to connect with the younger among us by texting, calls, or video chats. And here's what AT&T says to look out for (I'm keeping the telco's original interpretations):
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- 6–7: You've likely heard this term at nauseum. It's pronounced 6-7 (two separate words, never sixty-seven). It's generally just meant to confuse people. It's part of the humor. They'll likely be alternating their hands up and down, as if to weigh, "is it 6 or 7?"
- Slay: Not to be confused with Santa's sleigh … when someone totally crushes it or looks amazing. Use this to hype up friends or family when they do something next-level. (Example: Grandma's holiday outfit absolutely slayed this year.)
- Spill the tea: A good holiday gathering always brings the tea…the hot gossip or family lore that everyone talks about in secret.
- Bussin': You know they love your holiday dish when they pay you this compliment. Bussin' cookies are always a win.
So, now that you're an expert in communicating with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, let's move to the next group.
Millennials and Gen X
AT&T says this group thrives on nostalgia, relives the "good old days" and loves "talking a subject to death". Completely agree. Of course, 12-second TikTok clips are enough to exhaust everyone's attention span; who needs to discuss a topic more than that?!
Here are AT&T's advices about this group:
- Break out the albums: Dive into the old photo books together, text each other the cringe social media memories that keep popping up or go through the galleries of old photo dumps from a fun night out.
- GIFs not Gifts: What better way to share your feelings or react than with a cringe GIF from our favorite pop culture moments?
- Get the party/trip out of the group chat: Lead the charge in planning the IRL holiday party (AI is your best friend and assistant here. They are used to showing their parents how to use their phones, so this will be a breeze). This holiday party will fuel the conversations for the entire next year. Playing host will also give you some control over the "chaos".
Boomers "and beyond"
AT&T emphasizes that older generations enjoy staying connected, whether through mailed cards, phone calls, or video chats with family. They encourage including them in group chats and digital interactions, sharing selfies, GIFs, emojis, and stickers to help them stay engaged during the busy holiday season.
So there you have it: a foolproof, AT&T-approved guide to surviving the holiday season across generations. Just remember, if you accidentally say "slay" to your grandma, you might get cooked.
Pick your favorite:
6–7, of course.
20%
Bussin' sounds fine.
4%
Slay, although it's a bit strange.
12%
Spill the tea for me.
8%
No.
56%
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