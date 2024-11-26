Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
The gorgeously rugged black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now on sale at an even lower Black Friday price

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with black titanium case
You probably all know by now that this week is "Black Friday Week" over on Amazon, but what you may not have realized (and I also had no idea) is that today must be "Black Friday Smartwatch Day." Otherwise, how can you explain that so many of the best smartwatches available this holiday season are now on sale at even heftier discounts than last Thursday, when the huge aforementioned event was officially kicked off?

That tagline is very obviously made-up, but Amazon's improved new Apple Watch SE 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals are definitely not fake or in any way misleading, bringing all these popular wearable devices down to lower-than-ever prices.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options in Multiple Colors
$99 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, Apple's second-gen rugged timepiece is still a lot costlier than the other two aforementioned products, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and yes, even Samsung's first-of-a-kind rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra. Regularly priced at a whopping $799, this titanium-made tank of a smartwatch can currently be had for a Benjamin less than that after an instant discount of $80 and a $19.01 coupon you need to remember to apply to your order before actually adding the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to your Amazon.com cart.

Basically, that coupon is what makes this technically new Black Friday 2024 promotion different from the "old" one I told you about last week, but if you don't hurry and take advantage of the enhanced pre-holiday discount, you might miss your unprecedented opportunity to maximize your savings.

Originally released in the fall of 2023, the exceptionally well-reviewed Apple Watch Ultra 2 was refreshed a couple of months ago with a striking new black titanium finish, and that's precisely the color option marked down by a grand total of $99.01 at the time of this writing.

If you hurry, you can choose between a couple of different straps in a couple of different hues and sizes, with no changes to the killer specs, features, and capabilities of Apple's most advanced outdoor-friendly intelligent timepiece. 

Yes, you get standalone cellular connectivity across the board, as well as a handy Action Button, ultra-precise GPS functionality, a phenomenally sharp and bright OLED touchscreen, ECG technology, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and a battery capable of lasting up to 72 hours on a single charge (in Low Power Mode). What more could you possibly want?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

