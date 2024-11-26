The gorgeously rugged black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now on sale at an even lower Black Friday price
You probably all know by now that this week is "Black Friday Week" over on Amazon, but what you may not have realized (and I also had no idea) is that today must be "Black Friday Smartwatch Day." Otherwise, how can you explain that so many of the best smartwatches available this holiday season are now on sale at even heftier discounts than last Thursday, when the huge aforementioned event was officially kicked off?
That tagline is very obviously made-up, but Amazon's improved new Apple Watch SE 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals are definitely not fake or in any way misleading, bringing all these popular wearable devices down to lower-than-ever prices.
Naturally, Apple's second-gen rugged timepiece is still a lot costlier than the other two aforementioned products, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and yes, even Samsung's first-of-a-kind rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra. Regularly priced at a whopping $799, this titanium-made tank of a smartwatch can currently be had for a Benjamin less than that after an instant discount of $80 and a $19.01 coupon you need to remember to apply to your order before actually adding the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to your Amazon.com cart.
Basically, that coupon is what makes this technically new Black Friday 2024 promotion different from the "old" one I told you about last week, but if you don't hurry and take advantage of the enhanced pre-holiday discount, you might miss your unprecedented opportunity to maximize your savings.
Originally released in the fall of 2023, the exceptionally well-reviewed Apple Watch Ultra 2 was refreshed a couple of months ago with a striking new black titanium finish, and that's precisely the color option marked down by a grand total of $99.01 at the time of this writing.
If you hurry, you can choose between a couple of different straps in a couple of different hues and sizes, with no changes to the killer specs, features, and capabilities of Apple's most advanced outdoor-friendly intelligent timepiece.
Yes, you get standalone cellular connectivity across the board, as well as a handy Action Button, ultra-precise GPS functionality, a phenomenally sharp and bright OLED touchscreen, ECG technology, temperature sensing, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and a battery capable of lasting up to 72 hours on a single charge (in Low Power Mode). What more could you possibly want?
