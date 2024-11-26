Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
The Apple Watch Series 9 is steeply discounted for this year's Black Friday week, but hurry up!

Apple Watch Series 9
Kicked off last Thursday, November 21, and technically scheduled to run until next Monday, December 2, Amazon's special 2024 Black Friday Week sale obviously sounds like something you can digest and analyze in peace before having to make a holiday buying decision... or ten.

But not all deals are created equal, and while some have been improved over the past few days, others seem to have already gone away due to your rampant demand, and a select few are only now getting started, looking unlikely to last through the end of the e-commerce giant's event.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Loop, Two Color Options
$119 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

A rare $120 Apple Watch Series 9 discount certainly falls into that latter category, making Cupertino's high-end "mainstream" smartwatch from last year affordable enough to steal some attention from the new, upgraded, and considerably costlier Apple Watch Series 10.

Originally priced at $399, this bad boy is of course still nowhere near as cheap as the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 from 2022, but the differences between the two deeply discounted devices are arguably significant enough to make them both very smart purchases at the time of this writing... for two distinct types of consumers and holiday shoppers.

Amazon's hot new and potentially unbeatable $120 Apple Watch Series 9 markdown only applies to a non-cellular-enabled 41mm variant with a "midnight" aluminum case and a matching sport loop or a silver aluminum case and winter blue sport loop.

That's not a lot of options, but you have to keep in mind that Apple itself no longer sells this product, while retailers like Best Buy are not offering any notable discounts right now. So, yes, as long as you have a (relatively) small wrist and can't afford the Series 10, you should strongly consider pulling the trigger here before Amazon inevitably runs out of its Series 9 stock.

While admittedly a little outdated, our Apple Watch Series 9 review should make it quite clear why this is still one of the best smartwatches in the world for your new or old iPhone, with everything from its iconic design to its overall performance, screen quality, health monitoring technology, and software support deserving a lot of praise by any and all modern standards, especially at a sub-$300 price point.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

