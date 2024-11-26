Amazon REALLY wants you to buy Google's Pixel Watch 2 this Black Friday week at an enhanced discount
If you've been thinking of buying a budget smartwatch this holiday season, today looks like the perfect day to do just that and minimize your spending at this most financially challenging time of the year, as not one and not two but three such products can be had at lower-than-ever prices from more than one major US retailer.
Already marked down by up to $100 at the beginning of Amazon's extended Black Friday Week sale last week, the Pixel Watch 2 goes up against the Apple Watch SE 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for the bang-for-buck champion title right now (at least in the wearable segment) at an enhanced discount of as much as $105.
That may not sound like a very substantial improvement, but the Pixel Watch 2 variant currently sold for 105 bucks under its $249.99 list price was initially only slashed by $80. So, yes, this is a significantly better Black Friday 2024 deal you're looking at here, and at its new record low price, the Wi-Fi-only Google-made timepiece released just last year is incredibly hard to beat in terms of its value for your money.
Granted, the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 4 is still cheaper, but that's because the Pixel Watch 2 is way younger, and for many hardcore Google fans, prettier and more attractive from a software standpoint as well.
Keep in mind that this is a device that actually used to cost $350 in an entry-level configuration sans standalone cellular connectivity, permanently dropping to $250 shortly after this year's Pixel Watch 3 release. That's not a much better product, mind you, and the new pricing difference between the two should make the older generation more compelling for a lot of bargain hunters at the time of this writing.
As highlighted in our comprehensive Pixel Watch 2 review from 2023 (which has actually aged pretty well), this thing scores high points for its undeniably fashionable and comfortable design, solid health monitoring tool set, and excellent overall performance while disappointing a little with its mediocre (at best) battery life, single size, and poor non-existent repairability.
Still, Amazon's improved $105 discount for all-black and polished-silver-with-bay-band color options make this very clearly one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available today... and possibly, not for much longer.
