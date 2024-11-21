Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon's true Black Friday deal makes the Apple Watch Series 10 cheaper than ever in all variants

Apple Watch Series 10
If you thought that Amazon's unprecedented Apple Watch Series 10 sale from last week would merely be rehashed during the e-commerce giant's sitewide Black Friday Week event starting today, you should probably think again.

That's because arguably the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) you can use alongside your new or old iPhone is now available at an even heftier $70 discount in both GPS-only and cellular-capable variants with 42 and 46mm cases in several different colors and a few different types of bands.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
$70 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Simply put, every single Apple Watch Series 10 model out there can be had at a new record low price, which makes this without a doubt one of the greatest Black Friday smartwatch deals around right now. Whether you think you need standalone 4G LTE connectivity or not and whether you'd describe your wrist as large or... slightly smaller, Amazon is giving you the chance to save more money than ever before without having to wait until Christmas or even Thanksgiving.

That's what the holiday spirit is all about, at least from a non-religious perspective, and our Apple Watch Series 10 review should help seal these deals once and for all for quite a few prospective buyers remaining undecided for some reason.

By no means a radical redesign of its equally well-reviewed and universally beloved predecessor, Apple's latest "mainstream" wearable device incredibly packs a newer and (slightly) faster processor than the much costlier Watch Ultra 2 while stretching the Series 9's screen real estate in a way that was previously thought impossible.

Somehow, the Apple Watch Series 10 is not overall larger, thicker, or heavier than its 2023-released forerunner (quite on the contrary), and its already amazing mass appeal is further boosted by key charging speed improvements, excellent overall performance, and a groundbreaking new sleep apnea detection feature (that admittedly works on the Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 as well).

If you're a hardcore Apple fan looking for a new smartwatch at an unbeatable price this holiday season, you might not be able to forgive yourself if you snub Amazon's first-of-a-kind Watch Series 10 sale.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

