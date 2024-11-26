Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon's new wave of Black Friday 2024 deals makes the Apple Watch SE 2 even cheaper

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch SE 2
Even though it can certainly be wise from a time-saving perspective to take advantage of an early Black Friday deal (or ten) from the multitude of pre-holiday promotions kicked off by several different retailers last week, the benefit of showing a little extra patience is evident today for Apple Watch SE 2 buyers.

This always budget-friendly smartwatch scored substantial $80 discounts across all variants and models just a few days ago, but if you were prudent enough to delay your purchase until closer to Thanksgiving, you can now save an even heftier 100 bucks... as long as you don't think you need standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

44mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is marked down by a full Benjamin on Amazon from its regular prices of $249 and $279 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively as far as non-LTE-enabled variants are concerned. As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented discount, and in my professional opinion as a dedicated bargain hunter and daily deals writer, it could well go undefeated through the end of the year... at the very least.

By no means the best smartwatch you can pair with your iPhone today, this is definitely a phenomenal and possibly unbeatable value proposition, as demonstrated by our in-depth Apple Watch SE 2 review a while back. Powered by the same S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8... from a couple of years ago, the ultra-affordable wearable promises to deliver respectable (at the very least) system performance (yes, even by late 2024 standards), as well as super-trustworthy and detailed health monitoring.

While the 2022-released Apple Watch SE 2 lacks the advanced ECG technology of the brand's costlier timepieces, its trusty old heart rate monitor, fall detection, sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and Emergency SOS functionality make it an undeniable bang-for-buck champion at these new record low prices.

You're clearly also looking at one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now, especially if you're an iPhone user or general hardcore Apple fan on a tight holiday budget.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch - Deals History
45 stories
26 Nov, 2024
Amazon's new wave of Black Friday 2024 deals makes the Apple Watch SE 2 even cheaper
22 Nov, 2024
The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be the perfect Black Friday purchase at a record $80 discount
21 Nov, 2024
The Apple Watch SE 2 is the number one Black Friday steal for hardcore Apple fans at $80 discount Amazon's true Black Friday deal makes the Apple Watch Series 10 cheaper than ever in all variants
14 Nov, 2024
Amazon is now selling all cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 10 models at an unprecedented discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless