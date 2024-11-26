Amazon's new wave of Black Friday 2024 deals makes the Apple Watch SE 2 even cheaper
Even though it can certainly be wise from a time-saving perspective to take advantage of an early Black Friday deal (or ten) from the multitude of pre-holiday promotions kicked off by several different retailers last week, the benefit of showing a little extra patience is evident today for Apple Watch SE 2 buyers.
This always budget-friendly smartwatch scored substantial $80 discounts across all variants and models just a few days ago, but if you were prudent enough to delay your purchase until closer to Thanksgiving, you can now save an even heftier 100 bucks... as long as you don't think you need standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist.
That's right, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is marked down by a full Benjamin on Amazon from its regular prices of $249 and $279 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively as far as non-LTE-enabled variants are concerned. As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented discount, and in my professional opinion as a dedicated bargain hunter and daily deals writer, it could well go undefeated through the end of the year... at the very least.
By no means the best smartwatch you can pair with your iPhone today, this is definitely a phenomenal and possibly unbeatable value proposition, as demonstrated by our in-depth Apple Watch SE 2 review a while back. Powered by the same S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8... from a couple of years ago, the ultra-affordable wearable promises to deliver respectable (at the very least) system performance (yes, even by late 2024 standards), as well as super-trustworthy and detailed health monitoring.
While the 2022-released Apple Watch SE 2 lacks the advanced ECG technology of the brand's costlier timepieces, its trusty old heart rate monitor, fall detection, sleep tracking, cycle tracking, and Emergency SOS functionality make it an undeniable bang-for-buck champion at these new record low prices.
You're clearly also looking at one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now, especially if you're an iPhone user or general hardcore Apple fan on a tight holiday budget.
