Save more than $250 with this incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal!





All you need to do is place an Amazon.com order for a Titanium Gray-coated Galaxy Watch Ultra with an orange strap included, and the e-commerce giant will both slash $177.01 off the $649.99 list price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 -rivaling timepiece and throw in a backup dark gray trail band at no extra cost without you having to lift a finger.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Case, Orange Marine Band, Backup Dark Gray Trail Band Included, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $257 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Case, Dark Gray Marine Band, Backup Dark Gray Trail Band Included, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $256 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, Orange Marine Band, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $200 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In $160 off (25%) $489 99 $649 99 Buy at Samsung





That freebie is typically priced at a whopping $79.99, mind you, helping set a new all-time record for a Galaxy Watch Ultra discount with no strings attached just in time for Thanksgiving next week.





You have every reason to be thankful for what's clearly one of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers available right now, and a very similar total discount of $256 can also be currently applied to a Galaxy Watch Ultra model in a Titanium Silver colorway with a dark gray marine band included and a second dark gray trail band bundled in as well.





Alternatively, you can save $200 on the ultra-robust smartwatch alone with a Titanium Gray case and orange marine band at Amazon at the time of this writing or head over to Samsung 's official US e-store and try to minimize your pre-holiday spending with an eligible trade-in.









At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains far more expensive than a Wear OS-powered device that's arguably borrowed or outright copied the best features and capabilities from its direct rival. We're talking everything from a customizable Quick (or Action) button to the aforementioned titanium construction, emergency siren functionality, Night Mode experience, and just the general appearance and vibe of this product, which are in no way unique or remarkable.



But the undeniably remarkable and potentially unbeatable thing about the Galaxy Watch Ultra today is its bang for your buck, and if you're waiting for that to be further improved later in this holiday season, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise. So, yes, I'm strongly recommending you pull the trigger today if you're certain this is the best smartwatch for your needs, preferences, and budget.