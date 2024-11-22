Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save more than $250 with this incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung's first-ever rugged smartwatch is discounted by a mind-blowing $257 this Black Friday... week, and before you even think it, no, we're not talking about a deal with an obligatory device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through here. 

All you need to do is place an Amazon.com order for a Titanium Gray-coated Galaxy Watch Ultra with an orange strap included, and the e-commerce giant will both slash $177.01 off the $649.99 list price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling timepiece and throw in a backup dark gray trail band at no extra cost without you having to lift a finger.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Case, Orange Marine Band, Backup Dark Gray Trail Band Included, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$257 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Case, Dark Gray Marine Band, Backup Dark Gray Trail Band Included, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$256 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Gray Color, Orange Marine Band, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In
$160 off (25%)
$489 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

That freebie is typically priced at a whopping $79.99, mind you, helping set a new all-time record for a Galaxy Watch Ultra discount with no strings attached just in time for Thanksgiving next week. 

You have every reason to be thankful for what's clearly one of the best Black Friday smartwatch offers available right now, and a very similar total discount of $256 can also be currently applied to a Galaxy Watch Ultra model in a Titanium Silver colorway with a dark gray marine band included and a second dark gray trail band bundled in as well.

Alternatively, you can save $200 on the ultra-robust smartwatch alone with a Titanium Gray case and orange marine band at Amazon at the time of this writing or head over to Samsung's official US e-store and try to minimize your pre-holiday spending with an eligible trade-in.

Across the board, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is cheaper than ever before, although it's obviously still nowhere near as affordable as the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 10, Galaxy Watch 7, or Google Pixel Watch 3.

At the same time, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remains far more expensive than a Wear OS-powered device that's arguably borrowed or outright copied the best features and capabilities from its direct rival. We're talking everything from a customizable Quick (or Action) button to the aforementioned titanium construction, emergency siren functionality, Night Mode experience, and just the general appearance and vibe of this product, which are in no way unique or remarkable.

Recommended Stories
But the undeniably remarkable and potentially unbeatable thing about the Galaxy Watch Ultra today is its bang for your buck, and if you're waiting for that to be further improved later in this holiday season, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise. So, yes, I'm strongly recommending you pull the trigger today if you're certain this is the best smartwatch for your needs, preferences, and budget.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
74 stories
22 Nov, 2024
Save more than $250 with this incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal! The budget Galaxy Watch FE receives a head-turning discount on Amazon for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale knocks the Galaxy Watch 7 down to an unbeatable price
18 Nov, 2024
Forget about Black Friday and snatch the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at this bonkers discount right now!
14 Nov, 2024
Walmart's Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy Watch Ultra under $480, saving you $170
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless