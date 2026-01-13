Apple Watch Ultra 2 may no longer be king of the hill, but at $250 off, it’s the rugged watch to buy
With a durable design and a plethora of features, it's a no-brainer with this discount.
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Apple Watch Ultra 2 was the best Apple Watch money could buy. With its titanium case and sapphire crystal display, it's tough as nails. Meanwhile, it delivers the same premium watchOS experience as the regular Apple Watch, while also offering improved battery life. It can last up to two days on a single charge, which is significantly better compared to the all-day battery life offered by the non-Ultra models. All that made it the perfect choice for iPhone users with an active lifestyle.A few years back, the
Amazon, for instance, is currently selling the model with a blue/black trail loop for $250 off. This drops our friend here with cellular connectivity below $550, making it a way better value for the money. Just be sure to act quickly and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you’re interested, as the listing says this is a limited-time deal. That means there’s no telling how long it’ll stay up for grabs, and it might expire in the blink of an eye.
Now, I’m 100% with you that $550 is still far from affordable and that the watch is a tough sell even at this price. However, as I said at the beginning, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill smartwatch. Beyond its rugged design and somewhat okay battery life, this bad boy comes with all the features you’d expect to find on a modern Apple Watch, so you’re getting much more than a timepiece with a durable build.
All in all, it ticks all the right boxes, and I think it’s the way to go if you want a rugged Apple Watch but don’t want to overspend on the latest Ultra model. Therefore, if it fits the bill, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
Fast forward to today, and that gorgeous—and still pretty expensive—smartwatch is no longer the king of the hill it was when it was Apple’s top-of-the-line timepiece. There’s a good side to that, though: since it’s an older model, it has started to see significant discounts, allowing bargain hunters to upgrade their wrist game for a much lower price.
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Amazon, for instance, is currently selling the model with a blue/black trail loop for $250 off. This drops our friend here with cellular connectivity below $550, making it a way better value for the money. Just be sure to act quickly and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you’re interested, as the listing says this is a limited-time deal. That means there’s no telling how long it’ll stay up for grabs, and it might expire in the blink of an eye.
Now, I’m 100% with you that $550 is still far from affordable and that the watch is a tough sell even at this price. However, as I said at the beginning, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill smartwatch. Beyond its rugged design and somewhat okay battery life, this bad boy comes with all the features you’d expect to find on a modern Apple Watch, so you’re getting much more than a timepiece with a durable build.
It has a dedicated diving app and can track stuff like your sleep, stress, and blood oxygen levels, as well as take an ECG. You also get goodies like NFC, smart notifications, the ability to make phone calls, and, of course, the option to download third-party apps. It’s even got your back in times of emergency with its Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection safety features.
All in all, it ticks all the right boxes, and I think it’s the way to go if you want a rugged Apple Watch but don’t want to overspend on the latest Ultra model. Therefore, if it fits the bill, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!
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