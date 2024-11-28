Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon is setting a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount record with hugely improved Black Friday deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Despite not receiving a true sequel this year, the 2023-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 is bound to get a lot of attention from holiday shoppers in the next few hours at its latest Black Friday 2024 discount. The rugged timepiece has already made two headlines with two different pre-Thanksgiving deals over the last week or so, seizing the spotlight once again on Turkey Day thanks to an even deeper price cut.

Normally available for $799, this absolute tank of a wearable device with a super-bright display in tow and a customizable Action Button can now be had at a total Amazon discount of $180 after an instant $100 markdown and an additional $80 savings in the form of a coupon you need to claim with a simple tap or click of a button.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band and Blue Alpine Loop Options
$179 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Unfortunately for fans of this bad boy's swanky new "satin black" finish, the vastly improved discount only applies to two models with the old "rugged" titanium case and your choice of a one-size blue ocean band or medium blue alpine loop. On the bright side, the black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in no way different in terms of actual features, capabilities, and internals from this "old" silver version, so if you don't care about appearances that much, this might be the all-around best Black Friday smartwatch deal for you at the time of this writing.

Technically, Amazon's Black Friday Week campaign is still scheduled to run for a few more days, but given that we're looking at a way higher discount here than ever before, I would certainly not be shocked to see this particular promotion go away in a matter of hours.

Because the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is probably still almost a year away, our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review undeniably stands (at least for the most part), with iPhone users unlikely to find a tougher, faster, sharper, brighter, more functional, and versatile wearable available... at any price this holiday season.

Is this the absolute best smartwatch in terms of its value for your money today? That's hard to say when the similarly robust Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and significantly cheaper Apple Watch Series 10 are themselves on sale at phenomenal Black Friday 2024 prices, but what I can tell you is that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will not disappoint you in any way if you do decide to pull the trigger right here, right now.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless