Amazon is setting a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount record with hugely improved Black Friday deal

Normally available for $799, this absolute tank of a wearable device with a super-bright display in tow and a customizable Action Button can now be had at a total Amazon discount of $180 after an instant $100 markdown and an additional $80 savings in the form of a coupon you need to claim with a simple tap or click of a button.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, Blue Ocean Band and Blue Alpine Loop Options $179 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately for fans of this bad boy's swanky new "satin black" finish, the vastly improved discount only applies to two models with the old "rugged" titanium case and your choice of a one-size blue ocean band or medium blue alpine loop. On the bright side, the black-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in no way different in terms of actual features, capabilities, and internals from this "old" silver version, so if you don't care about appearances that much, this might be the all-around best Black Friday smartwatch deal for you at the time of this writing.





Technically, Amazon's Black Friday Week campaign is still scheduled to run for a few more days, but given that we're looking at a way higher discount here than ever before, I would certainly not be shocked to see this particular promotion go away in a matter of hours.





Because the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is probably still almost a year away, our comprehensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 review undeniably stands (at least for the most part), with iPhone users unlikely to find a tougher, faster, sharper, brighter, more functional, and versatile wearable available... at any price this holiday season.




