The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be the perfect Black Friday purchase at a record $80 discount

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options in Multiple Colors $80 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is marked down by 80 bucks with a handsome black titanium case and a variety of bands in a bunch of different shades, and although that merely equates to 10 percent slashed off this bad boy's list price, you're looking at a first-of-a-kind and thus hard-to-miss money-saving opportunity here.





(mostly) stands. That means you're still looking at quite possibly the Because all the internals, that massive Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, and the titanium durability are unchanged from last year, our original Apple Watch Ultra 2 review (mostly) stands. That means you'relooking at quite possibly the best smartwatch out there... for your new or old iPhone, with stellar battery life (by "normal" Apple Watch standards), excellent overall system performance, incredible software support, top-notch Action Button convenience, and cellular connectivity as standard.





Apple Watch Ultra 2 better than the first-of-its-kind Is thebetter than the first-of-its-kind Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra ... at their Black Friday 2024 prices ? Luckily for Apple, that's not a discussion worth having for the benefit of many holiday shoppers, as Android smartphone owners will always favor Wear OS devices and iPhone users are guaranteed to opt for smartwatches that actually work in conjunction with their handsets.



