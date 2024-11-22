The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be the perfect Black Friday purchase at a record $80 discount
You may not have realized this, but Apple did announce a new rugged smartwatch a couple of months ago, and now the ultra-robust device is somewhat predictably available at its lowest price to date.
This was obviously easy to anticipate because Amazon's sitewide Black Friday Week sale is in full swing, and most definitely not due to the lack of holiday appeal of this "new" Apple Watch Ultra 2 version at its regular price of $799. The only way the refreshed rugged timepiece differs from the original 2023 edition, remember, is with a new case color that just so happens to fit the pre-holiday Black Friday festivities like a glove.
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is marked down by 80 bucks with a handsome black titanium case and a variety of bands in a bunch of different shades, and although that merely equates to 10 percent slashed off this bad boy's list price, you're looking at a first-of-a-kind and thus hard-to-miss money-saving opportunity here.
Because all the internals, that massive Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, and the titanium durability are unchanged from last year, our original Apple Watch Ultra 2 review (mostly) stands. That means you're still looking at quite possibly the best smartwatch out there... for your new or old iPhone, with stellar battery life (by "normal" Apple Watch standards), excellent overall system performance, incredible software support, top-notch Action Button convenience, and cellular connectivity as standard.
Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 better than the first-of-its-kind Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra... at their Black Friday 2024 prices? Luckily for Apple, that's not a discussion worth having for the benefit of many holiday shoppers, as Android smartphone owners will always favor Wear OS devices and iPhone users are guaranteed to opt for smartwatches that actually work in conjunction with their handsets.
Compared to those hefty Apple Watch Series 10, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and Google Pixel Watch 3 discounts, this also doesn't feel like the best Black Friday smartwatch deal you can get right now. But have I told you about Apple's swanky new "satin" black case? It doesn't make a lot of (financial) sense, but admit it, you're mighty tempted to pull the trigger here.
