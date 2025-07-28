Huge new Amazon sale drastically reduces the prices of a bunch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 models





Even though it's almost two years old, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 undoubtedly towers above the younger Apple Watch Series 10 in many ways, starting (but certainly not ending) with long-term durability. Of course, the superior build quality, battery life, GPS accuracy, and overall functionality also make this bad boy significantly costlier than its non-rugged "cousin", but right now, the bang for your buck is virtually impossible to beat.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case





Apple Watch Ultra 2 versions at a substantial $150 below their $799 list price, and unlike during the e-commerce giant's huge That's because Amazon is selling about a dozen differentversions at a substantial $150 below their $799 list price, and unlike during the e-commerce giant's huge Prime Day sales event a few weeks back , you obviously don't need a special membership or anything else to score this pretty rare and hard-to-eclipse discount.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no way at the time of this writing to save 150 bucks on a 2024-released black titanium model, but naturally, there's nothing wrong with opting for a 2023 "rugged titanium" case, especially in combination with a strap of your choice.









Right now, you can not just choose your favorite type of band or loop, but also the size and color from a fairly expansive lineup. Obviously, that may not be true for long, so you should probably hurry and pull the trigger if you see something that pleases your eye listed at $150 off that aforementioned regular price of eight Benjamins.





(and perhaps even after that point), our in-depth remains as true as ever, with everything from the device's battery life to its screen quality, overall system performance, premium feel in your hand, and health monitoring skills deserving all the praise in the world. Until the Apple Watch Ultra 3 inevitably sees daylight (and perhaps even after that point), our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 review remains as true as ever, with everything from the device's battery life to its screen quality, overall system performance, premium feel in your hand, and health monitoring skills deserving all the praise in the world.