No Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Apple Watch SE 3 this year, but next year is a different story

Apple Wearables
A photo of two Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 watches
Apple fans eagerly awaiting new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE models will likely have to wait until next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions about Apple's supply chain, recently stated that both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 are expected to launch in 2025. This news comes as no surprise, as Kuo had previously suggested that a 2024 release for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 was unlikely.

Apple's recent event further solidified Kuo's predictions. The company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, and while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a new Satin Black color option, there were no updates to the Apple Watch SE. It appears that Apple is focusing its efforts on the Series 10 for this year, leaving fans of the Ultra and SE models to anticipate next year's releases.

screenshot of a post on X by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Ming -Chi Kuo's post on X predicting an Apple Watch Ultra 3 release for next year


While the wait may be disappointing for some, it's worth noting that Apple typically releases new Watch models in September alongside the iPhone. This means that we could see the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE models launch in September 2025. However, there's also a possibility that Apple could opt for a spring release, especially for the Apple Watch SE 3, as it's rumored to coincide with the launch of the new iPhone SE 4.  

For now, Apple enthusiasts will have to be patient and wait for further announcements from the company regarding the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3. In the meantime, the Apple Watch Series 10 and the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2 are available for those looking to upgrade their wearable tech experience.  

As the 2025 release date approaches, we can expect more rumors and leaks to surface about the features and specifications of these highly anticipated Apple Watch models. It will be interesting to see how Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of wearable technology with its next-generation devices.

While the wait may be long, the prospect of new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE models in 2025 is certainly something to look forward to. Until then, Apple fans can stay tuned for further updates and enjoy the current lineup of Apple Watch devices.
