Huge Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 leak reveals sleek design and colors

This is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4

Per the leaked CAD-based renders, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be available in four colors at launch: Black, Silver, Gold, and Green. However, the exact color shade might not be completely accurate and those probably aren't the final marketing names.

Expect a more efficient processor and a better display





Everything mentioned above is set to be paired up with a new 5nm custom chipset that'll be both more powerful and efficient than the current 10nm Exynos 9110. The Tizen operating system will be replaced with Samsung and Google's mysterious new Wear platform.





You'll be able to take advantage of that on an updated display. Details are scarce, but reports point to slimmer bezels and flat 2D glass on what will undoubtedly be one of the best smartwatches in 2021





The battery capacities are set to remain relatively unchanged, but the new software and chipset mean that the watch should last long on a single charge, which means more time to take advantage of the fitness and health features.





Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 4 should have all of the standard features like activity tracking and a heart rate monitor. However, major features like an ECG monitor or even the rumored blood sugar monitor are likely to be reserved for the standard Galaxy Watch 4.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 be released?

Although Samsung is making an announcement at MWC 2021 on June 28, the brand is set to focus on its software. Specifically, it's expected to announce how it will integrate the new Wear platform on its smartwatches and showcase its custom UI.

So what about the Galaxy Watch Active 4 announcement? Well, rumor has it that it'll be taking place at the next Unpacked event on August 3. The Galaxy Watch 4 , Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to debut on the same day too.

As for the all-important release date, it'll likely be towards the end of August. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to hit shelves on August 27, and Samsung may choose that date for its next smartwatches too.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 price hasn't leaked yet, though it's expected to be positioned as a rival to the Apple Watch SE. With that in mind, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2's pricing, there's a high chance the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will cost $279 in the US.

