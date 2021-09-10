Notification Center

Apple Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 production issues allegedly handled: delayed shipment averted

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Apple Watch Series 7 production issues allegedly handled: delayed shipment averted
Earlier this week, renowned Apple leaker Mark Gurman shared information on ongoing production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7. Because of this hiccup, Gurman claimed that the new wearable would experience delayed shipments and low stock at launch.

According to a new investor note by famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, the supposed setback seems to have been averted. Having now resolved the issue, Apple is expected to ship its latest wearable sometime in late-September.

Apple Watch Series 7 proving to be problematic


The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to adopt the same sharp edge flat design as the iPhone 12 and iPad. Kuo states that the production of this version of the Apple Watch involved more steps than previous models, many of which were completely new for the company.

The most troublesome part was supposedly the new, more durable display. The difference with this year’s panels is that they use a contact design instead of the cable one used in previous years.

This new design brings even more complexity to the production process since it requires a low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO), a process that’s never been used before by the tech giant.

Another first for Apple was also the new suppliers it had to work with: Jabil, LGF, and Young Poong. These companies provided Apple with new OLED screens that are more efficient and cheaper.

Here’s what Kuo had to say on the topic:

Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong.


Fortunately for Apple and everyone that wants a new wearable from the company, the situation has been handled. Kuo says that he expects mass production of panel modules for the Apple Watch Series 7 to start in mid-September, hence the late-September shipment of the watch itself.

We will be doing live coverage of the September 14th event, so stay tuned to get the latest and most important information about any announcements Apple makes. The event starts at 10am PDT.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Apple Watch Series 7 (13 updates)

